Crude ETFs Build On Thursday’s Gains Amid Waning Supply

Crude oil is making big moves once again as oil prices rallied on Friday, extending Thursday’s gains, as data revealed demand for crude increasing in China after the relaxation of efforts to stem the coronavirus outbreak, including a gradual reopening of the economy, which is boosting hopes that the global supply may begin to diminish.

West Texas Intermediate gained $1.74, or 6.3%, to trade at $29.30 per barrel, having rocketed 9% Thursday. WTI is heading for a third weekly increase, up more than 12%. Meanwhile, Brent crude gained $1.14, or 3.66%, to trade at $32.27 per barrel.

The Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO) is up 2.65% on the news or $0.15.

Amid supply decreases by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major producers, there is increasing optimism of demand renewing, with numbers released on Friday illustrating that China’s daily crude oil use rebounded in April as refineries ramped up operations.

Despite the demand data, analysts are tempering expectations that all is well, as inventory still remains high amid limited storage.

“The fundamentals in the market are clearly improving,” ING Research analysts said in a note. “But we still believe that in the near term, the upside is limited given that we are still in a surplus environment … There is plenty of inventory for the market to digest.”

Evidence has now surfaced that oi stockpiles may be on the decline, however, as the International Energy Agency said it projects crude inventories to drop by about 5.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of this year.