Cramer Sees Potential Danger For The S&P 500 Ahead

After one of the best finishes for a quarter in years, the S&P 500 could be in trouble according to CNBC’s Jim Cramer in a comment Wednesday that the bell-weather could be heading for “a make or break moment.”

Technical factors play into the CNBC analysts perspective, as he bases his comments on analysis from a charting technician named Carolyn Boroden who goes by the nickname, “Fibonacci Queen.” FibonacciQueen.com’s Boroden, who uses technical analysis and Fibonacci levels as the basis of her predictions, has a price target of 3,720 but is worried about a substantial near-term drop in the broad index.

“If it can’t break through last week’s highs at 3,100,” Cramer said, “Boroden thinks you need to prepare for pain because the near future could get ugly.”