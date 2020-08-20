Cramer Says S&P 500 High May Not Be Sustainable

There has been much debate about whether the S&P 500’s recent break above all-time highs was the result of a new bull market that began in March, following the steep coronavirus-induced drop in February, or is simply a prolonged bear market rally. For CNBC’s Jim Cramer, there may be more pain ahead as stocks and index ETFs potentially run out of steam.

“I’m thinking, wait a second, don’t get too optimistic. I think it’s our nature to be optimistic,” Cramer said on “Squawk on the Street, following initial jobless numbers from last week.” “We like the fact that the market is going higher because our viewers own stocks. But right now we seem gassed.”

The Labor Department said Thursday that initial jobless claims for the week ended Aug. 15 came in at 1.106 million. Economists polled by Dow Jones projected a total of 923,000. Initial claims for the previous week were also revised higher by 8,000 to 971,000. Last week marked the first time in 21 weeks that initial claims hit below 1 million. “The modest jump is a stark reminder that claims will likely encounter some turbulence as they fall rather than gliding in for a soft landing,” said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor.

Cramer noted that a lack of a stimulus package in conjunction with poor labor data could be cause for concern for investors.

“Are these numbers worrisome? Well yes, if you don’t get a stimulus package — and yes, if you don’t get a vaccine,” Cramer added. “I think be prepared for more of these numbers.”

The stock market has experienced the fastest recovery in history from its pandemic-induced sell-off, with the S&P 500 on Wednesday achieving another intraday high, stoked by corporate behemoths like Target, which reported strong quarterly earnings. But that new peak was short-lived, as stocks quickly tumbled following a dire outlook from the FOMC Minutes.

After attempting to hold onto fresh highs in the S&P 500, stocks tumbled following the FOMC Minutes released on Wednesday, which revealed the Fed still had serious concerns about the effect of the coronavirus on the economy and suggested rates could remain unchanged for the time being.

For Cramer, this presents some challenges to what many investors see as a completed, ‘V-bottom,’ giving the all-clear signal for the economy.

“I think this is the two economies. The ‘V-shaped’ recovery in stocks is not the ‘V-shaped’ recovery in the economy,” Cramer explained. “You may be joyous about Target, and terrific numbers that we got from Lowe’s. But this is the real world; real world not so hot.”