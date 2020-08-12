Could Rising Inflation Derail Stock ETFs?

Stocks are rallying higher despite a potential spike in inflation, as evidenced by the Consumer Price Index. Consumer prices excluding food and energy climbed the most in July in nearly 30 years.

While the unexpected increase is a concern that inflation could be ramping up, economists also note that a recovery from the coronavirus recession could be driving prices, rather than the beginning of an inflationary period.

Core inflation, minus food and energy, climbed 0.6%, and currently sits at 1.6% year over year on an unadjusted basis, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s the most substantial surge since January 1991, despite the fact that it is still considered to be a relatively low rate that remains under the Fed’s 2% target.

“I don’t think it’s a worry. It’s not going got be on the Fed’s radar screen. They’re just going to take it as an offset of the months of declines. We fell exactly 0.6% over March, April and May,” said Chris Rupkey, Chief Financial Economist at MUFG Union Bank.

Inflation has been a concern for some investors, who have been projecting that the Fed’s loose monetary policy and increase in federal deficits could catalyze inflation by next year. Chairman Jerome Powell said after the most recent Fed meeting that the Federal Reserve was leery of disinflationary pressures.

“Prices are coming back. We’re back to square one,” said Rupkey. “We’re back to seeing where the true trend lies. I don’t think that’s stoking the fires of inflation … The Fed’s opened the spigot here. We’re doing money printing. I would not take this as a sign inflation is back and the inflation genie has escaped its bottle.”

A 5.6% hike in gasoline prices represented about a fourth of the pop in headline inflation, while food prices instead fell by nearly half a percent, the first drop since April 2019. Gasoline is down 20% year-over-year, while food prices are 4.1% higher on the year. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) is marginally higher amid the news, while the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI) advanced 1.61%.