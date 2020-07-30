Could Index ETFs Have More Gas In The Tank?

While stock futures were pummeled in overnight trading on Wednesday and continued to drop steeply on Thursday in what has been a mixed week of trading, some analysts now feel that the most dismal U.S. GDP since World War II might actually trigger stock gains.

Stocks sold off after data revealed that GDP sank by a record 32.9% in the second quarter. The figure was disappointing, but economists surveyed by Dow Jones had projected a 34.7% decline.

After a predictably somber and nebulous economic report from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday, some investors and analysts are contemplating whether markets would rejoice in data that may result in additional stimulus in the future. Thus far that theory does not seem likely as the data is out and stocks fell on what is also an important day for earnings, with several major technology companies reporting.