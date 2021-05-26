Could Growth ETFs See a Summer Surge?

While stocks and index ETFs have been consolidating recently, some analysts are seeing signs of a summer rally in the Russell 2000.

After charging in front of the S&P 500 earlier this year, growth stocks, as measured by the Russell 2000 have begun to slow their pace, largely consolidating over 2021.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF(IWM), which contains many of the same stocks as the small cap-focused Russell 2000, has shed over 1% this month, while large cap stocks have crept higher.

According to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, there are certain seasonal and historic trends that suggests now could be a critical time to monitor the funds with growth stocks, as the Russell’s next moves could also predict broader market performance for the rest of the year.

“We note that seasonals are a tail wind through July, for the first part of the summer, and we think that the market has already endured an internal consolidation that really dates back over the last three months,” Wald told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Monday. “It’s almost as if the internals have coiled and truth be told that spring could uncoil in either direction.”

Watching how the Russell 2000 reacts could offer indications as to whether that move is higher or lower, he added.

“Our expectation [is]for a summertime rally. We’re going to use the Russell 2000 as our signal here. I think [our forecast is]intact as long as the Russell is above its March low at 2,085 support. As long as that’s the case, which it is, rallies should continue and below there would derail our positive view,” he said.

The Russell, which is made up of companies that have roughly $300 million to $2 billion in market capitalization, climbed Tuesday above 2,233.