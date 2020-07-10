Could Big Tech Be Headed For A Fall?

Could Big Tech be getting overcooked and ready for a massive pullback? Former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya seems to think so.

On Friday Palihapitiya, founder and CEO of investment firm Social Capital, explained why he sees significant risk for the tech giants like Facebook and Google-parent Alphabet.

In a collection of tweets the executive said that there are a number of issues that could send these shares spiraling down over several years, such as heightened regulatory scrutiny, taxes and new product experiences.

“Big Tech’s long term success is no longer about better products,” Palihapitiya said in a Friday tweet. “They are incumbents and their success is now a multi-variate/multi-dimensional problem of competition, anti-trust, tax and regulatory multiplied by EVERY city, state, country and jurisdiction in which the operate.”

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) have been a beacon of light for the stock market, as leisure stocks have suffered in the wake of the coronavirus surging once again. Shares of Facebook rallied 17% this year, while Alphabet added more than 13% to its share price.

Thanks to the resilience of Big Tech, the Nasdaq Composite became the first major U.S. equity benchmark to hit a new record high.

Palihapitiya believes that governments around the world are also becoming increasingly “threatened” by the tech duo.