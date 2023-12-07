A Rise in Muni Bond Issuance in 2024 Throws Spotlight on 2 ETFs

The anticipation of lower interest rates in the new year could bring a flash flood of new municipal bond issuance, according to Bond Buyer. If yields continue to fall and bond prices rise, it might be an opportune time to get muni bond exposure via two ETFs from American Century.

Fixed income investors have been feasting on higher yields as the Federal Reserve has been tightening monetary policy to try to temper inflation. The most recent rate pause could be an early indication that inflation and economic growth could be receding, and thus, the expectation of lower interest rates heading into 2024 has been the prevailing sentiment in the current market. Given the projections of lower rates, local governments could be issuing more bonds amid a presidential election year.

“Municipal bond supply projections for 2024 so far are at a high of $450 billion and a low of $330 billion, with most firms anticipating issuance next year will surpass 2023’s lackluster total,” Bond Buyer reported.

Of course, one of the prime benefits of municipal bonds is its tax-free income exposure. Even while yields are falling or munis aren’t as attractive in terms of yield numbers compared to other riskier bonds, the tax-free component makes them worthy of consideration for a bond portfolio.

“A municipal bond paying 6% to an investor in the 24% tax bracket is actually a better investment than a taxable bond paying interest at 7.9%, due to the federal income tax break,” explained Nancy Ekrem, CPA, in My Edmonds News