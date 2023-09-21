Hedge Fund Manager Sees Opportunities in International Equities

When it comes to sheer equities performance over the last 30 years, there’s no denying the United States compared to the rest of the world. However, that could be changing according to one hedge fund manager.

Moving forward, AQR Capital Management’s co-founder and CIO Cliff Asness is forecasting that international equities may outperform the U.S. in the long-term investment horizon. As such, investors can take advantage of low prices in international equities now as they present a potential value option as well as a portfolio diversification tool.

“In a recent article for The Journal, the reports say that Asness – who famously managed to net record returns as stocks fell in 2022 – made the case for US investors looking to international stocks to diversify their portfolios because they present solid relative value based on cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratios,” Hedgeweek reported, also noting that with “U.S. mid-cap stocks still trading near the record relative values to their international peers seen in 2021, Asness wrote that stocks from ‘countries selling at lower valuations should have a higher long-term expected return.'”