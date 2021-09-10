Growth ETFs Strengthen After Biden-Xi Call Add to Hopes of Easing Tensions

Growth stocks and related exchange traded funds inched higher on Friday in hopes that the United States and China could be trying to mend tensions.

A phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, their first talks in seven months, was seen as a positive sign that could be the start of restoring ties between the world’s two largest economies, Reuters reports.

“This market is ready to come right back up after it falls,” Dennis Dick, a trader at Bright Trading LLC, told Reuters. “Investors are not ready to hold on to cash and are eager to invest in risker assets like stocks and commodities because that’s the only way to beat the rising inflation pressures.”

U.S. markets have experienced a volatile September so far as observers highlighted the high valuations and the prospect that the Federal Reserve could unwind the accommodative stimulus it enacted at the start of the coronavirus crisis. The spike in COVID-19 Delta cases has also added to market anxiety, contributing to fears of another coronavirus-induced slowdown in the economy this fall.

“There are good reasons to make investors a little bit nervous,” Jane Foley, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Rabobank, told the Wall Street Journal.

Investors interested in the growth style can turn to targeted strategies like the American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG). FDG is a high-conviction strategy that invests in early-stage, rapid-growth companies with a competitive advantage and high profitability, growth, and scalability.

Additionally, investors can look to the American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEArca: QGRO). QGRO’s stock selection process is broken down into high-growth stocks based on sales, earnings, cash flow, and operating income, along with stable-growth stocks based on growth, profitability, and valuation metrics.

