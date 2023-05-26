ETF Issuer League: Avantis, GlobalX, Summit Up | ETF Trends

In this week’s edition of the ETF Issuer League, firms across multiple ETF AUM tiers have reason to celebrate. Shops including Avantis, Dimensional, Mirae’s Global X suite, and boutique Summit Investments all hit strong weekly inflows for their sizes.

Avantis Investors, from American Century Investments, saw intriguing flows to build on its strong last few weeks. Notably, international equities led the way for the shop’s $269 million weekly inflows, the largest among sub-$50 billion AUM issuers. The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) led the way, adding $121 million for the week.

For Dimensional, investors can see a firm making big strides with inflows. The shop added $633 million over the last week, more than half from Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC). DFAC pulled in $382 million over the last week as part of its overall $2.2 billion in YTD net inflows. The ETF actively invests in U.S. equities with a small-cap tilt and charges a 17 basis point fee. DFAC has returned 4% YTD.

Crucially, those weekly inflows take Dimensional ever closer to $100 billion in total ETF AUM. The firm is the closest issuer to joining the $100 billion-plus tier, currently including seven other ETF issuers.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, responsible for the GlobalX ETF suite of strategies, saw solid but unspectacular returns of $251 million. However, the flows don’t stand out nearly as much as the milestone GlobalX is nearing. GlobalX needs just $670 million more to reach $40 billion in total ETF AUM. Over the last week, its largest gainer, the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE), added $106 million.

Global X has added to its AUM for diversified sources YTD, with three ETFs adding more than $400 million YTD each. The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) has the most in that time, with $434 million, for example. PAVE charges 47 basis points to invest in a market cap-weighted index of U.S.-listed firms tied to infrastructure work.

Finally, investors may want to note the significant inflows for boutique managers Summit Investments. The firm has just $144 million in ETF AUM but added $21 million for the week, significant relative to its total size. The shop’s SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) added $15.8 million of that, having launched on March 30th. DYTA charges a 95 basis point fee to actively invest as a non-transparent, fund-of-funds ETF looking at global equities.

