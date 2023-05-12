Avantis, BondBloxx See Big Gains: ETF Issuer League

In this week’s edition of the ETF Issuer League, Bondbloxx stood out especially among its peers. The fixed income mavens correspondingly leaned almost entirely on just one ETF for the week’s inflows. The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration U.S. Treasury ETF (XONE) added $514.3 million over the last week, per VettaFi. However, no other Bondbloxx ETF added more than $2 million.
BondBloxx Makes Moves
The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration U.S. Treasury ETF (XHLF) saw -$253 million altogether over the last week, likely the source of XONE’s flows. And that took BondBloxx’s ETF AUM to $1.46 billion in AUM, e.g. a 20% increase from its $1.2 billion prior to the week.
According to VettaFi, all of the AUM growth owes to fund flows. So the week’s inflows likely stemmed from a single buy given that XONE added $463 million of its inflows on May 5th alone.
The ETF Issuer League Table helps contextualize just how much larger that weekly inflow total is than for Bondbloxx’s peers. By comparison, the next largest inflows moving up the table arrived for the $23.8 billion AUM American Century Investments, adding $517 million for the week. American Century’s Avantis Investors suite continued to show out in flows for the week. The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) led with $231 million in that time.
Duration and Yield on the Radar
Speaking of the mid-tier, market watchers may want to keep an eye on the duo of Allianz Investment Management LLC and Northern Trust. The pair are sitting just above the $20 billion ETF AUM threshold, an especially intriguing trend to watch. Allianz saw the larger inflows of the two, emphatically adding $127 million.
Those flows arrived more evenly distributed overall than the flows into XONE and none of the ETFs added more than $30 million. The PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT) added $27.7 million over the week, backed up by $24.6 million for the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (MAYT).
Altogether, the Bondbloxx ETF story and Allianz ETF flows suggest continued interest in short-term yields. Market watchers looking for the right duration should consider following those and American Century’s own fixed income offerings.
|Issuer
|AUM ($, mm)
|Net Flows ($, mm)
|BlackRock Financial Management
|$2,310,837.15
|-$2,160.68
|Vanguard
|$2,025,879.27
|$759.34
|State Street
|$961,912.75
|$3,591.47
|Invesco
|$362,756.56
|-$156.69
|Charles Schwab
|$280,907.27
|$181.42
|First Trust
|$136,017.85
|-$274.52
|JPMorgan Chase
|$112,367.69
|$590.17
|Dimensional
|$85,297.90
|$150.18
|World Gold Council
|$67,998.77
|$630.84
|ProShares
|$62,823.02
|$252.00
|VanEck
|$58,110.41
|$168.30
|WisdomTree
|$54,185.56
|$128.68
|Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.
|$38,304.19
|-$16.50
|Fidelity
|$33,452.06
|$32.88
|Goldman Sachs
|$28,596.20
|$69.11
|Rafferty Asset Management
|$26,636.75
|$96.99
|American Century Investments
|$23,835.99
|$516.99
|Pacer Advisors
|$23,503.98
|$46.93
|Allianz Investment Management LLC
|$21,015.36
|$127.31
|Northern Trust
|$20,863.81
|$13.55
|DWS
|$17,661.31
|-$59.69
|Innovator
|$13,446.12
|$53.64
|ARK
|$12,695.92
|$84.60
|Franklin Templeton
|$11,641.54
|$36.67
|SS&C
|$10,444.87
|-$3.07
|Capital Group
|$8,939.78
|$97.21
|CICC
|$8,030.08
|-$69.00
|Victory Capital
|$7,790.55
|-$22.67
|WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
|$7,761.55
|$41.25
|Abrdn Plc
|$7,730.35
|-$20.96
|TIAA
|$7,708.25
|-$1.92
|Janus Henderson
|$6,865.21
|$211.74
|Manulife
|$5,273.87
|$0.68
|Prudential
|$4,839.79
|$49.67
|Exchange Traded Concepts
|$4,596.28
|-$13.84
|Amplify Investments
|$4,385.54
|$15.47
|The Hartford
|$4,065.36
|-$3.31
|New York Life
|$3,992.56
|-$5.33
|BMO Financial Group
|$3,975.63
|$0.00
|BNY Mellon
|$3,769.04
|$4.27
|ETFMG
|$3,716.93
|$10.50
|Marygold
|$3,636.43
|-$50.59
|Alpha Architect
|$3,521.64
|$9.30
|Tidal
|$3,373.94
|$8.95
|Principal
|$2,396.76
|-$1.05
|Deutsche Bank
|$2,300.10
|$10.63
|Cambria
|$1,878.70
|$2.84
|US Global Investors
|$1,815.91
|-$14.39
|Barclays Capital
|$1,808.32
|-$5.82
|Aptus Capital Advisors
|$1,769.31
|$3.06
|Power Corporation of Canada
|$1,562.18
|$0.44
|Main Management
|$1,478.69
|$7.84
|Bondbloxx Investment Management LLC
|$1,463.87
|$262.92
|Simplify
|$1,427.86
|$3.10
|Renaissance Health Service Corp.
|$1,410.79
|$50.41
|Ameriprise Financial
|$1,409.46
|-$6.80
|GraniteShares
|$1,373.38
|$11.35
|Sprott
|$1,365.70
|$2.85
|Vident
|$1,363.08
|$0.00
|Virtus Investment Partners
|$1,293.65
|$0.25
|UBS
|$1,197.97
|-$33.84
|Inspire Investing LLC
|$1,191.52
|$6.96
|Horizon Kinetics
|$1,168.60
|-$8.31
|The Motley Fool
|$1,146.50
|-$0.56
|Rational Capital LLC
|$1,129.46
|-$5.53
|AdvisorShares
|$1,069.52
|$12.77
|Distillate Capital
|$1,039.46
|$1.05
|T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|$1,004.49
|$2.10
|AXS Investments
|$910.02
|$1.37
|Davis Advisers
|$887.17
|-$0.00
|Defiance ETFs
|$832.30
|$0.00
|Focus Financial Partners
|$811.54
|$1.72
|Harbor
|$809.22
|-$2.99
|iM Global Partner US LLC
|$748.78
|-$16.19
|Timothy Plan
|$721.09
|$0.00
|Redwood
|$665.87
|$0.00
|Roundhill Investments
|$611.98
|$0.60
|Engine No. 1
|$559.44
|$0.00
|Credit Suisse Group AG
|$558.63
|$0.35
|Tortoise
|$542.49
|-$29.33
|Equitable
|$539.93
|$9.29
|Howard Capital Management
|$517.39
|$0.00
|Advisors Asset Management
|$512.76
|$1.22
|ClearShares LLC
|$498.64
|-$4.13
|Nationwide
|$487.28
|-$3.96
|Day Hagan Asset Management
|$486.98
|$2.06
|Core Alternative Capital
|$474.47
|-$8.12
|Anfield Group
|$460.24
|$0.21
|Teucrium
|$439.22
|-$31.69
|Doubleline ETF Adviser LP
|$420.89
|$5.58
|AGF
|$411.61
|$10.41
|Aptus Holdings LLC
|$379.33
|$5.59
|Liquid Strategies
|$377.43
|$0.51
|FCF Advisors
|$369.04
|$0.00
|Envestnet
|$334.81
|$329.93
|Neuberger Berman
|$311.75
|$0.00
|Retireful LLC
|$282.49
|-$0.48
|Adaptive Investments
|$279.02
|$1.67
|Wahed
|$279.00
|-$0.00
|Morgan Stanley
|$277.47
|$7.51
|Oneascent Holdings LLC
|$267.00
|$1.15
|Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/
|$234.64
|$0.00
|Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co.
|$217.88
|$0.00
|Volatility Shares LLC
|$205.64
|-$12.60
|WBI
|$203.33
|$0.00
|Truemark Group
|$202.94
|-$0.64
|AmeriLife
|$202.86
|-$0.62
|Impact Shares
|$189.30
|$0.76
|Matthews International Capital Management
|$188.98
|$0.00
|Syntax
|$182.47
|$0.00
|Little Harbor Advisors
|$179.77
|$0.00
|CI Financial
|$162.24
|$0.00
|Stf Management LP
|$153.96
|$0.00
|Kingsview Partners LLC
|$151.59
|-$0.64
|CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc.
|$150.95
|$0.97
|Truist
|$150.71
|$0.00
|Renaissance Capital
|$143.24
|-$1.37
|Rayliant
|$136.08
|-$0.49
|ORIX
|$134.27
|$0.00
|SRN Advisors
|$129.56
|-$3.64
|Intangible Capital
|$127.64
|$0.00
|Humankind USA LLC
|$126.90
|$0.00
|Thrivent Financial for Lutherans
|$125.14
|$0.78
|Summit Global Investments, LLC
|$122.66
|$2.50
|Swan Global Investments
|$120.33
|$0.00
|Neil Azous Revocable Trust
|$117.85
|-$4.37
|Mcivy Co. LLC
|$115.39
|$0.00
|Thor Trading Advisors LLC
|$112.82
|$2.17
|IronHorse Holdings
|$109.72
|$0.00
|Paralel Technologies LLC
|$106.52
|$2.75
|Federated Hermes, Inc.
|$106.34
|$0.70
|Neos Investments LLC
|$104.68
|$36.55
|Baird Financial Group
|$103.14
|$0.48
|Soundwatch Capital LLC
|$102.87
|$0.00
|Arrow Funds
|$99.46
|-$7.18
|Absolute Investment Advisers LLC
|$95.36
|$0.00
|Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC
|$86.79
|$3.02
|Toews Corp.
|$86.72
|-$1.38
|Natixis Global Asset Management
|$81.17
|$1.68
|First Manhattan Co.
|$74.19
|-$0.22
|Inverdale Capital Management LLC
|$72.29
|$0.00
|SEI Investments
|$69.97
|-$0.00
|Exponential ETFs
|$67.98
|$0.00
|Panagram Structured Asset Management, LLC
|$67.93
|$0.00
|Cohanzick Management
|$67.38
|$0.00
|Beyond Investing
|$66.16
|$0.00
|Water Island Capital
|$64.54
|$0.74
|Pettee Investors
|$64.47
|$0.10
|The Leuthold Group LLC
|$63.83
|$0.00
|Alexis Investment Partners LLC
|$63.76
|$0.72
|Capital Impact Advisors
|$61.62
|$0.00
|Clockwise Capital LLC
|$56.46
|$0.00
|Formidable Asset Management
|$56.35
|$0.00
|Q3 Asset Management Corp.
|$55.00
|-$0.51
|Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC
|$50.16
|$9.62
|ProcureAM
|$48.50
|$0.00
|Client First Investment Management LLC
|$48.37
|$0.00
|Logan Capital Management Inc.
|$47.63
|$0.00
|GeaSphere LLC
|$47.53
|$0.00
|Guinness Atkinson Asset Management
|$47.30
|$0.99
|Cambiar Holdings
|$45.50
|-$1.39
|2nd Vote Value Investments, Inc
|$45.43
|$0.00
|Hennessy Advisors
|$45.33
|$0.66
|Ridgeline Research LLC
|$40.62
|$0.00
|Valkyrie Funds LLC
|$39.50
|$0.00
|Alger
|$39.31
|-$0.62
|Zacks
|$37.17
|$0.00
|Acquirers Funds
|$36.96
|$0.00
|First Pacific Advisors LP
|$34.47
|$0.00
|GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|$28.75
|$0.00
|Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC
|$28.41
|$0.00
|ASYMmetric ETFs
|$26.29
|-$2.31
|Highland Capital Management
|$26.27
|-$0.01
|DoubleLine Capital LP
|$26.20
|$0.00
|Advocate Capital Management LLC
|$26.18
|-$0.86
|PMV Capital Advisers LLC
|$25.28
|-$0.01
|Convergence Investment Partners, LLC
|$24.32
|$0.00
|Cultivar Capital, Inc.
|$23.64
|-$1.77
|AlphaMark Advisors
|$23.03
|$0.00
|Reflection Asset Management, LLC
|$22.69
|$0.00
|Faith Investor Services, LLC
|$22.67
|$0.00
|Alphatrai Funds, Inc.
|$20.23
|-$4.07
|Applied Finance Group
|$19.13
|$0.64
|Knights of Columbus
|$19.01
|$0.00
|Mairs & Power, Inc.
|$18.65
|$0.00
|Point Bridge Capital
|$18.60
|$0.00
|Build Asset Management LLC
|$17.76
|$0.00
|Subversive Capital Advisor LLC
|$13.86
|$0.00
|Lifegoal Investments LLC
|$12.68
|$0.00
|Democracy Investment Management LLC
|$11.83
|$0.00
|Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC
|$11.82
|-$0.49
|WealthTrust Asset Management LLC
|$11.81
|$0.00
|Changebridge Capital LLC
|$11.78
|$0.00
|The BAD Investment Company
|$9.09
|$0.00
|Future Fund Advisors
|$8.01
|$0.00
|Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC
|$7.90
|$0.00
|Rcube SAS
|$6.89
|$0.00
|Beacon Capital Management
|$6.78
|$2.01
|Lyrical Partners
|$5.48
|$0.00
|VegTech LLC
|$5.18
|$0.00
|Barclays Global Fund Advisors
|$4.99
|$0.00
|Digital Currency Group, Inc.
|$4.77
|$0.00
|Cboe
|$4.52
|$0.00
|Kelly Intelligence LLC
|$3.98
|$0.24
|V-Square Quantitative Management LLC
|$3.73
|$0.00
|Emerge Capital Management, Inc.
|$3.50
|$0.00
|Spear Advisors LLC
|$3.45
|$0.00
|Dynamic Shares LLC
|$3.17
|$0.00
|Jacob Asset Management
|$2.94
|$0.00
|Element ETFs LLC
|$2.63
|$0.00
|Hypatia Capital Advisors LLC
|$2.20
|$0.00
|Penserra Capital Management LLC
|$2.15
|$0.00
|Emles Advisors LLC
|$2.01
|$0.00
|Dalton Capital
|$1.77
|$0.00
|Convexityshares, LLC
|$1.48
|$0.00
|Bitwise Asset Management, Inc.
|$1.33
|$0.00
|Inherent Wealth Fund LLC
|$1.23
|$0.00
|Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC
|$1.14
|$0.00
|Merk
|$1.13
|-$0.23
|Grizzle Investment Management LLC
|$1.10
|$0.00
|Parabla, LLC
|$0.58
|$0.00
|Tradelegs LLC
|$0.52
|$0.00
|Sprott Asset Management
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Calamos Family Partners
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Driveadvisory LLC
|$0.00
|$0.00
