Avantis Launches U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Avantis Investors has launched the Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: AVLC) on the New York Stock Exchange. AVLC invests primarily in a diverse group of U.S. companies across market sectors and industry groups.

AVLC targets companies expected to have higher returns by placing an emphasis on stocks with higher profitability and value characteristics. Conversely, it seeks to underweight or exclude securities with lower levels of profitability and less attractive value characteristics.

Avantis CIO Eduardo Repetto said in a news release that the firm listed the fund to accommodate client demand. “We decided to launch AVLC after conversations with investors who liked our US large cap SMA strategy but wanted it in the ETF vehicle,” Repetto said.

Repetto, Senior Portfolio Managers Mitchell Firestein, Daniel Ong, and Ted Randall, and Portfolio Manager Matthew Dubin will manage the fund.

This is the sixth new ETF that the American Century Investments subsidiary has listed this year. In June, Avantis launched four active ETFs . The four ETFs are “fund of funds” that use a range of existing Avantis ETFs. Then in July, the firm listed the actively managed Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) .

“American Century has made strong inroads into the ETF market with their actively managed equity lineup,” said VettaFi’s head of research Todd Rosenbluth. “It is great to see them provide more tools for asset allocation purposes.”

AVLC has an expense ratio of 0.15%.