Avantis Launches Domestic Small-Cap ETF

Avantis Investors, a $9.2 billion investment offering backed by American Century Investments, today announced the launch of its latest exchange traded fund, the Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSE Arca AVSC).

Available to trade today on the New York Stock Exchange, AVSC relies on a proprietary systematic investment approach that combines the latest in financial science with common sense investment principles. Its expense ratio is 0.25%.

The diversified fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and invests primarily in a diverse group of U.S. small-cap companies across market sectors and industry groups, taking into consideration valuation, profitability, and levels of investment when selecting and weighting securities.

“As one of the fastest-growing ETF issuers in the industry, we’re excited to announce an expansion of the investment offerings from Avantis Investors,” said Avantis CIO Eduardo Repetto in the press release announcing the fund. “Small caps can play an important role in investors’ allocations, and we are pleased to provide them with an option that complements what we already offer in the small cap space.”

The ETF will be co-managed by Repetto and senior portfolio managers Ted Randall, Mitchell Firestein, and Daniel Ong.

The new fund joins Avantis Investors’ lineup of eight ETFs and corresponding mutual funds.

