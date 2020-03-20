An ETF that tracks munis, the PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active (MUNI), climbed 1.1% higher before falling back some after the Fed released news that Friday that it would broaden its asset purchase program to encompass short-term municipal bonds.

Other muni bonds ETFs like iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB), which seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds have had a tough time lately. The fund has been thrashed recently, down 13% in the last two weeks.

While the Fed has concentrated its efforts mainly on Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities purchases in an attempt to balance credit markets, maintain liquidity, and contain the economic fallout occurring due to the coronavirus, their focus has now extended to munis as well.

Ongoing disturbances in the markets for state and local government debt, with governments now overwhelmed as stores as business are shut down and regulated, compelled the Fed to make moves to combat coronavirus effects. The market for munis this week has tanked, with few willing to step in and buy the government debt in the uncertainty of the current climate.