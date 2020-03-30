iShares iBoxx ETF Receives Huge Injection Of Capital Amid Fed Stimulus

A huge spike in iShares iBoxx investment Grade ETF (LQD) inflows has occurred over the last 6 days, with the over $6.2B pouring back into the fund, as this past week’s life-boat of Federal Reserve stimulus measures will, for the first time, serve to purchase up to 20% of the assets of U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds that provide broad exposure to investment-grade bonds

Perhaps some of this was the jump in LQD inflows was the result of Fed buying, or maybe investors were trying to gain more substantial credit exposure, but in any case, the move increased the fund’s AUM by over 20%.

According to iShares, “The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds.”

DataTrek believes that ETF purchases may be a way for the Fed to support the banks. Nearly 26% of LQD is bank debt, notes DataTrek. They also provide the Fed with the chance to own longer-dated bonds. When it buys corporate bonds in secondary trading or straight from companies, it will take only short-term debt, maturing in less than four years. But the weighted average maturity of the iShares iBoxx ETF’s benchmark is about 13 years, which could provide diversification.