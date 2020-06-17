Contrarian Analyst Gets Bullish On Stocks As Index ETFs Rally

While the stock market has been moving ever higher since March, there are still a number of analysts who have been awaiting a black swan event, or at least a continuation of the bear market that commenced in February, as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. But at least one longtime bear has now switched sides.

Market researcher James Bianco is officially leaving the bear camp behind.

Bianco, President of Bianco Research, L.L.C., an Arbor Research & Trading, LLC affiliate, believes that the Federal Reserve’s recent historic moves to bolster the market, such as bond purchases and fiscal stimulus measures, are a reason to believe stocks will continue to ascend.

“This is a market that’s destined to go higher,” the Bianco Research president told CNBC’s “ Trading Nation ” on Tuesday.” “It’s not out of the realm of possibility we could have new highs before the end of the year.”

Like other analysts who were concerned that stocks would cave in a matter of time, given their catastrophic decline and rapid ascension, Bianco went all into cash in early March as coronavirus fears were disseminating and have maintained his position thus far, holding through the historic market rebound from the March 23 low.

But now Bianco believes it would be foolish to continue to avoid or fight this market, given the recent programs Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has implemented.

Bianco argues that the Fed has essentially propagated a market environment where individual investors and day traders are invincible despite the historic economic downturn and clearly present coronavirus risks.