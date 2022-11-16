Teucrium Expands Service Offerings for ETF Issuers | ETF Trends

Teucrium Trading, sponsor of futures-based ETFs, has expanded service offerings for emerging and established ETF issuers, and will be known as Teucrium ETF Solutions.

The firm now offers end-to-end support for new and existing fund sponsors, including:

white label services

portfolio management

capital markets

fund operations

financial operations/reporting

compliance consulting/management

sales & marketing consulting/support

“Our expanded service offerings will allow us to support fund-sponsors at any point in their life cycle, and work with sponsors to develop customized solutions to meet their needs,” said Springer Harris, head of Teucrium ETF solutions, in a news release. “Through ETF Solutions, Teucrium aims to empower sponsors to meet the growing demand for alternative markets ETFs.”

Teucrium sponsors, manages, and markets futures- and derivatives-based ETFs, including the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT), the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB), the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN), the Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE), the Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF (TILL), and the Teucrium Agricultural Fund (TAGS).

“With Teucrium, you can feel confident that your ETF is being managed with the same care and attention as our own funds,” said Sal Gilbertie, CEO at Teucrium. “Whether you are looking to bring your strategy to market, or you need assistance managing or marketing an existing fund, Teucrium’s team of professionals can provide invaluable experience and insight into the process.”

Teucrium’s ETF Solutions business is already live with two clients: ConvexityShares and Hashdex. Teucrium’s first ETF Solutions clients, the ConvexityShares 1x SPIKES Futures ETF (NYSE Arca: SPKX) and the ConvexityShares Daily 1.5x SPIKES Futures ETF (NYSE Arca: SPKY)), launched on August 16. Teucrium launched the Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSE Arca: DEFI) in partnership with Hashdex on September 15.

More information about Teucrium ETF Solutions can be found here.

