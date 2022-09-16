Hashdex Launches First ’33 Act Bitcoin ETF With DEFI | ETF Trends

Hashdex, an asset manager specializing in cryptocurrency, announced the launch of the Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSE Arca: DEFI), the world’s first bitcoin futures exchange traded fund registered solely under the Securities Act of 1933. Developed with Teucrium Trading and Victory Capital Management, the ETF will be available on NYSE Arca under the ticker symbol “DEFI” beginning Friday, September 16.

“The launch of the Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF showcases Hashdex’s ongoing commitment to delivering investors with innovative and regulated products and services that allow them to gain exposure to the digital asset class,” said Marcelo Sampaio, co-founder and CEO of Hashdex, in a news release. “Today’s news marks a significant milestone for our firm as we continue to introduce additional products and services – both in the U.S. and globally – that help meet the specific needs of all types of individual and institutional investors.”

Legacy of Market Leading Innovation

Hashdex develops crypto offerings that enable global investors to participate in the crypto ecosystem. As part of its mission to reach more investors across the globe, the firm continues to expand globally, with offices in Brazil, the U.S., and Europe.

In partnership with Nasdaq, Hashdex co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™), which benchmarks the institutionally investable crypto market. The firm also partnered with Victory Capital to distribute crypto products in the U.S., including a private crypto fund for accredited investors.

Industry-First ’33 Act ETF

DEFI marks the firm’s first ETF registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and represents a major step in Hashdex’s commitment to providing investors access to the crypto space through the best possible product structures allowed by regulators. As the digital asset advisor, Hashdex is responsible for providing the partners with research and analysis regarding bitcoin and bitcoin markets for use in the operation and marketing of DEFI.

“At Hashdex, we have an unwavering dedication to consistently find innovative ways of building products that provide investors with options to gain crypto exposure – our latest product, DEFI, does just that by honoring Bitcoin as what we believe is the foundation of the Decentralized Finance revolution,” added Bruno Sousa, head of U.S. at Hashdex, in the release. “We are thrilled to join with best-in-class providers, Teucrium and Victory Capital, to introduce this first-of-its-kind investment vehicle. Furthermore, it has a different tax treatment than the ’40 Act Bitcoin futures ETFs – the Prospectus details more information.”

Mannik Dhillon, president of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital, said: “We are excited to continue working with Hashdex as part of our shared mission of delivering new solutions for a relatively new asset class to U.S. investors.”

The prospectus can be found online.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit VettaFi.