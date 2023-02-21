South American Weather is Pushing Corn Prices Higher | ETF Trends

It appears inflation could be around for quite some time as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to try and stifle rising consumer prices with rate hikes. Investors looking for an inflation hedge may want to consider corn, especially if South American weather continues to push prices higher.

According to a Farm and Ranch Guide article, the rising tide of corn prices “have been pushing against the high $6 range in recent weeks due in large part to weather in South America.” Corn prices have risen about 6% within the past year, reaching a peak high of almost 30% last year after Russia invaded Ukraine before coming back down to earth in the ensuing months.

“We’re pushing up against resistance here again. That $6.80-$6.90 seems to be a firm point of resistance, but we seem to be testing it again just on South America’s weather,” said Allison Thompson, the new president of The Money Farm in Ada, Minnesota, noting that while rains have hit certain dry spots, there’s still more work to do.

Weather Delays on the Horizon

Combined with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, weather in South America will continue to be a major price mover for corn. Brazil, in particular, will be closely watched, according to Thompson — this is crucial if the country wants to overtake the U.S. as the largest corn producer.