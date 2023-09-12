Harsh Weather is Keeping Food Prices Elevated

High food prices aren’t relenting and harsh weather conditions should continue to keep them elevated. This could spell opportunities in agricultural commodities.

Needless to say, it’s been a warmer-than-expected summer that’s causing food prices to rise along with global temperatures. In particular, droughts in certain parts of the globe are affecting the ability of farmers to harvest crops. This is pushing food prices higher as supply suffers.

“This summer is on track to be the hottest recorded on Earth,” Barron’s reported, noting that harsh weather conditions “are creating risks to food production.”