U.S. Emissions Reductions Forecast Still Falls Short | ETF Trends

The Inflation Reduction Act did a lot to move the needle in the right direction toward emissions reductions in the U.S. The progress still falls short of the Paris Agreement levels required to curb warming, however, leaving U.S. carbon markets in a strong position in the coming decades.

The latest findings from the U.S. Energy Information Administration this year forecast emissions from the energy sector missing the mark of Paris Agreement levels. Under the Paris Agreement, the U.S. agreed to 50-52% broad greenhouse gas emissions reductions compared to 2005 levels.

Even taking into account the role that the Inflation Reduction Act plays in hastening the climate transition domestically, the energy sector is on course to trend higher.

“By 2030, energy-related CO 2 emissions fall 25% to 38% below 2005 levels, depending on case assumptions,” the EIA wrote in their 2023 report.

Image source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

It’s well short of the 50-52% needed and doesn’t account for broader emissions, only those tied to energy. Much depends on the direction of the economy as well as the cost of zero-carbon generation technology. A robust, growing economy releases significantly more emissions than a slower growth one. Additionally, the cost-prohibitive nature of carbon technology reduces the adoption rate.

Carbon Markets Play Pivotal Role in U.S. Emissions Reductions

So what does that have to do with carbon markets? Quite a bit, as it turns out. Carbon markets in California and the North East (Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative) are structured in a way that it becomes increasingly cost-prohibitive to emit greenhouse gases. As more supportive policy rolls out in the U.S., the regulated markets stand to benefit.

In an environment where greater reductions are needed, the costs of carbon allowances are likely to rise in the coming years. In California, the market already has a mechanism in place to raise the carbon allowance floor price every year. It creates an opportunity for investors to capitalize on the transition to net-zero emissions in the U.S.

