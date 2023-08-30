Ford Quits 3 More Gas Models as EV Transition Continues

It’s been a rocky road for Ford’s transition to electric vehicles, marked by delays and setbacks. The ICE manufacturer remains more committed than ever to the EV transition, however, a direct reflection of broader industry changes.

Ford (F) has teased several unique electric vehicles built on its own EV platform. These include a truck capable of hauling, towing, power generation, and more, and a three-row SUV reported Electrek . The EV overhaul includes building out a massive plant in Tennessee fully dedicated to EVs. It also includes re-outfitting the company’s Ontario assembly plant for battery and EV manufacturing.

Ahead of the release of these next-gen EV vehicles, Ford announced the discontinuation of the gas-powered Escape, Edge, and Transit Connect. These latest discontinuations follow on the heels of the cessation of production on the gasoline-powered Ford Fiesta last month.

The choice to discontinue the gas-powered versions allows for a greater focus on EV development and manufacturing. The plant where the Fiesta was produced is being retooled for the production of the electric Explorer. The company seeks to be one of the traditional ICE manufacturers early movers in the transition to EVs.

Ford currently offers the Lighting F-150, an all-electric Explorer (currently available in Europe), Mustang Mach-E, and an electric van.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Climate Insights Channel.