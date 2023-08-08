China Looks to Bolster Economy With Fewer Travel Restrictions

China is trying to overcome the pandemic-induced economic malaise. One way the government is proposing to alleviate the issue is by easing travel restrictions, particularly for those engaging in business.

The country intends to bolster the economy by essentially opening its borders, at least to business people. This measure aims to make way for increased capital investments. Per a South China Morning Post article, “the ministry will make it easier for overseas business travelers to apply for landing visas, including those wanting to visit China for business meetings, exhibitions or investment but are unable to secure the permission before their trip.”