As China Focuses on Green Industry, Eye EV ETF KARS

China’s 2023 growth news dropped this week, and while 5%-ish growth looks solid, it isn’t what some investors have expected. Markets are looking to China’s government to take steps to stimulate the economy, but one bright spot may be a focus on the green industry. The Chinese government’s support for electric vehicles could intrigue investors, with an ETF like the KraneShares Electric Vehicles & Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) one way to play such a trend.

See more: “Looking Abroad? Try EM Equities ETF KEMX“

Manufacturing investment in China rose 9.9% in 2023 compared to 2022. Estimates are showing that China may have overtaken Japan as the world’s leading car exporter recently, as well. China’s EV manufacturers are eyeing foreign markets from Australia to Europe, too, having dominated the domestic market. With China envisioning EVs as a way to jump-start the broader economy, it could be an appealing area in which to invest.

How EV ETF KARS Invests

That’s where an EV ETF like KARS comes in. It presents a solid way to invest in China’s EV space. The strategy tracks the Bloomberg Electric Vehicles Index for a 72 basis point fee. The index takes a market-cap-weighted approach to EV production. It looks for firms that derive revenues from EVs, energy storage tech, lithium and copper mining, and more.

KARS tends to have a portfolio of about 32 firms, with the top eight firms capped at 5% weights. Should it hold fewer than 32 firms, its index can equal-weight holdings, too. That strategy overall has helped the fund return 5% over the last five years. While it hasn’t done as well as it could of late, KARS could benefit notably from a Chinese focus on EVs in the months ahead and an overall resurgence for the Chinese economy.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the China Insights Channel.