China ETFs Surge As Global Markets Rally

Markets are surging globally today, and experts say that the dramatic pop in the Chinese stock market and related ETFs is due to media encouragement, which includes a view that central banks will bolster markets.

Much like the purported effect that the Federal Reserve’s stimulus plan has had on U.S. markets, Chinese markets are being supported by their own media. A front-page editorial in state-owned China Securities Journal is accredited with spurring a strong rally in Chinese markets overnight that has disseminated to equities globally. Shanghai stocks surged 5.7% after the publication suggested investors should herald the “wealth effect of the capital markets” and the future of a “healthy bull market.”

“We have the Fed to juice bull markets, China has its state media,” wrote Peter Boockvar, chief investment strategist at Bleakley Advisory Group.

Like the Robinhood investors who have supposedly help to drive equities higher in the United States recently, individual investors seemed to be key in what looked to some traders to be “melt-up” Monday, where stocks spike dramatically. The CSI 300 index of Shanghai and Shenzhen listed shares climbed nearly 6%, to a 5-year high. Hong Kong stocks popped by 3.8%.

“There’s quite a long history of policymakers using the media to drive up the market. It doesn’t always end very well,” said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics. “We saw that back in 2015, exactly the same statements then. They tried to push the market higher. It worked for a while and then the market collapsed.”

Williams said the investors who rushed into the mainland markets were awarded a green light.

“Right now, it’s rational for investors to jump into the market because policymakers are telling them the market will go up and it probably will for a while,” said Williams, adding it’s likely to be unstable.