Capital Group Lists 5 New Active ETFs | ETF Trends

Capital Group has launched five active exchange traded funds (ETFs) today on the New York Stock Exchange. Among the new funds is the firm’s first multi-asset ETF, along with two fixed income and two equity ETFs.

These funds bring Capital Group’s existing lineup of active ETFs to 14 funds.

Solving Proven Client Needs

Head of ETFs Scott Davis said Capital Group’s been successful bringing ETFs that “solve a proven client need” to market.

“We’re leveraging our existing ETF and investment infrastructure and building on the momentum with these five new ETFs,” Davis said.

Davis said the firm is seeing “increasing demand for fixed income ETFs.” He added: “we anticipate an influx of historic cash flows into active fixed income services.”

Capital Group’s existing collection of nine ETFs, launched in late February and October 2022, has exceeded $12 billion in assets under management.

“Capital Group has established a strong ETF presence with actively managed products,” said Todd Rosenbluth, VettaFi’s head of research. “These new ETFs provide more tools for advisors to support clients with distinct risk profiles.”