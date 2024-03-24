Can Nvidia Continue to Lead the Charge in AI? | ETF Trends

Editor’s note: Any and all references to time frames longer than one trading day are for purposes of market context only, and not recommendations of any holding time frame. Daily rebalancing ETFs are not meant to be held unmonitored for long periods. If you don’t have the resources, time or inclination to constantly monitor and manage your positions, leveraged and inverse ETFs are not for you.

Off the back of fresh earnings that exceeded expectations, shares of NVIDIA Corporation (Ticker: NVDA) continued their bull run and broke out to new all-time highs. The company continues to spearhead innovation in the artificial intelligence (AI) space with its computer chips – but can the historic rally persist, or will bears finally have their moment?

Will Nvidia Emerge as the True AI Champion?

While Nvidia manufactures some of the most important chips for the AI revolution, the company isn’t stopping there, as the share price continues to ride on the coattails of the market’s AI craze.

A report recently revealed that Nvidia has taken a stake in SoundHound AI, a leader in voice recognition technology. The company’s software is already being used by brands like White Castle, Krispy Kreme, and Jersey Mike’s to assist in food orders. According to Nasdaq.com, SoundHound AI already has over 260 patents in the tech space.

Traders that think Nvidia’s investment in SoundHound AI could be a catalyst for additional growth that could drive earnings even higher may be interested in Direxion’s Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (Ticker: NVDU), which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 150% of the performance of NVIDIA Corporation common stock.

Below is a daily chart of NVDA as of February 29, 2024.

Source: TradingView.com

Candlestick charts display the high and low (the stick) and the open and close price (the body) of a security for a specific period. If the body is filled, it means the close was lower than the open. If the body is empty, it means the close was higher than the open.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The slanted blue line represents an uptrend. An uptrend describes the price movement of a financial asset when the overall direction is upward

Could a Recession Pull the Plug on the AI Boom?

Just recently, there was a slight downward Q4 2023 gross domestic product* revision from 3.3% to 3.2%. At the moment, an economic slowdown may be one of the biggest risks for the AI boom, as it would likely coincide with a correction in stock prices.

Despite the prospects for more liquidity on the horizon due to the Fed potentially cutting rates this year, traders must also recognize that this can mean a slowdown in economic growth. The Fed’s next meeting is on March 20. Currently, there aren’t any expectations for a rate cut, but if the central bank surprises markets and pivots prematurely, it could be interpreted as a panic signal on behalf of the central bank, which could lead to a broader market turndown.

Traders that think recession risks could weigh on Nvidia in the near-term may find an opportunity with Direxion’s Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (Ticker: NVDD), which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of NVIDIA Corporation common stock.

Direxion offers additional single stock ETFs for speculators looking to take concentrated bets in the market. These innovative funds provide traders an opportunity to take on leverage or inverse exposure to stocks like Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Amazon.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (Ticker: MSFU) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 150% of the performance of Microsoft Corporation common stock, while the Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (Ticker: MSFD) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of Microsoft Corporation common stock.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (Ticker: AAPU) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 150% of the performance of Apple Inc. common stock, while the Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (Ticker: AAPD) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of Apple Inc. common stock.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (Ticker: GGLL) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 150% of the performance of Alphabet Inc. class A shares, while the Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (Ticker: GGLS) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of Alphabet Inc. class A shares.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (Ticker: AMZU) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 150% of the performance of Amazon.com, Inc. common stock, while the Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (Ticker: AMZD) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of Amazon.com, Inc. common stock.

Traders looking for a sector-wide approach may be interested in Direxion’s Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (Ticker: TECL) and Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (Ticker: TECS), which seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300%, or -300%, respectively, of the performance of the Technology Select Sector Index*, or even the Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares (Ticker: UBOT), which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the Indxx Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index*.

The Technology Select Sector Index (IXTTR) is provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and includes domestic companies from the technology sector which includes the following industries: computers and peripherals; software; diversified telecommunications services; communications equipment; semiconductors and semi-conductor equipment; internet software and services; IT services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; wireless telecommunication services; and office electronics.

The Indxx Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index (IBOTZNT) is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that are expected to benefit from the adoption and utilization of robotics and/or artificial intelligence, including companies involved in developing industrial robots and production systems, automated inventory management, unmanned vehicles, voice/image/text recognition, and medical robots or robotic instruments, as defined by the index provider, Indxx. Companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $100 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than, or equal to, $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index.

