Bond Market And Treasury ETFs Fall Amid Unemployment Decline

After weeks of consolidation, the U.S. bond-market began breaking out of its established range to initiate a swift selloff, aided by a historic unemployment report which buoyed stocks Friday.

U.S. long-term government yields, which run inverse to bond prices, rallied on Friday amid signs of an economic recovery, as businesses reopen as the coronavirus pandemic seems to be less of a threat in much of the world, easing demand for haven assets such as gold, which is also plunging Friday.

Bond yields had been crawling higher, and on Wednesday they made a significant move higher off their relatively low base, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield, which influences mortgages and other loans, advancing to 0.77% from just under 0.70%, with the 10-year notching its highest level since April 13.

“We thought the bond market was left for dead, but it showed some life today,” said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank. “It seemed to be set up by the ADP report, but the bond market has always had a good strong reaction to the ADP jobs report even if other markets don’t watch it as much.”

A theme throughout markets is often that they are able to project the future, front-running the space where the economy currently lives.