Blueprint and Chesapeake Capital Go Trend Following With TFPN

Blueprint Fund Management and Chesapeake Capital Corp. have partnered to subadvise the Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSE Arca: TFPN) . TFPN seeks capital appreciation by trend following futures and individual securities. It does this across more than 300 markets and four macro asset classes: currencies, commodities, fixed income, and equities.

The ETF’s massive global diversification and long/short flexibility can adapt during all market cycles. Chesapeake has offered the underlying strategy as a private fund and separately managed account since 1994. Blueprint CEO and Co-Founder and Jon Robinson and Chesapeake Chairman and CEO Jerry Parker serve as TFPN’s portfolio manager.

See more: “ An Advisor’s Guide to Managed Futures Strategies ”

Robinson said TFPN “intends to solve the drawbacks associated with other liquid and traditional alt strategies available to financial advisors.” It “addresses…concerns about portfolio drag during bull markets, highly correlated return streams, tax efficiency, investor behavior, and overall expenses.”

Trend Following Plus Nothing

“While other asset managers offer trend following plus something, TFPN adds nothing,” Parker said. “The ticker TFPN says it all: trend following plus nothing.

“Unlike many traditional managed futures products, TFPN is designed to provide pure trend following with no style drift,” Parker added. It also avoids “over-fitting or over-optimizing,” and removes “emotion from the decision-making process.”

TFPN’s total expense ratio is 1.10%.