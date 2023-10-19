BlackRock Launches Suite of Target Date ETFs

BlackRock has launched a suite of target date ETFs on the New York Stock Exchange.

The iShares LifePath Target Date ETFs invest in a broad portfolio of underlying iShares ETFs. They’re designed to help investors stay on the path to retirement by adjusting over time. This means taking more risk early on and gradually becoming more conservative as the target retirement date approaches.

At the target retirement date, the ETFs are expected to transition into the iShares Target Retirement ETF. These funds can help investors who want to do more but don’t have access to a workplace retirement plan. They’re also designed to help investors looking to bolster and/or complement an existing 401(k). They’re also ideal for those who want to roll out of a 401(k) plan into an IRA.

“ETFs have become more mainstream in recent years, helping meet a variety of investor goals,” said VettaFi’s Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth. “However, there has been a limited supply of products designed for retirement specifically. As the ETF industry leader, BlackRock is well-equipped to educate more investors about the benefits.”

A Way for Americans to Save for Retirement

The eighth annual BlackRock Read on Retirement survey shows that retirement confidence has dropped. Nearly 40% of individuals do not have access to a retirement plan through their employers. This marks a 23% increase since last year.

In addition, 47% of independent savers are leaning on cash to build their retirement nest eggs. This means they’re missing out on potential investment growth that could be important to achieving their retirement goals.

BlackRock’s Head of Retirement Anne Ackerley said that “nearly 50% of private sector workers [are]unable to save through their employers.” She added that these funds are a “way for millions of Americans to save and prepare for retirement.”

