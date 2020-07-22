Biotech ETFs To Explore As Race For Covid-19 Vaccine Heats Up

Governments around the globe are working feverishly on a vaccine for the coronavirus, which has resulted in data recently published by the New England Journal of Medicine revealing that the Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine produced a “robust” immune response, or neutralizing antibodies, in all 45 patients in its early stage human trial, which sent markets surging recently.

On Wednesday news was released that the U.S. will pay Pfizer and biotech firm BioNTech $1.95 billion to create and distribute 100 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine if it is demonstrated to be safe and reliable, according to the two companies, marking the most significant deal between the government and companies on a quest to fast-track a coronavirus vaccine.

Under the agreement, the U.S. can obtain 500 million additional doses, the Department of Health and Human Services said. Germany-based BioNTech and Pfizer are working together to develop four potential vaccines.

Given that a vaccine is validated to be safe and efficacious in a large phase three trial and is granted regulatory approval, HHS said Pfizer will commence distribution of doses to locations across the U.S. at the government’s direction, which would then be made available to Americans “at no cost,” HHS said.

BioNTech and Pfizer had said they anticipate they will initiate a massive trial with up to 30,000 participants later this month, given they are granted regulatory approval, sending the stocks higher in trading. Shares of Pfizer were 3.8% higher in early trading Wednesday while BioNTech stock rallied 4%.

The companies announced earlier this month preliminary data for vaccine candidate BNT162b1, the most advanced of their four potential vaccines. Researchers said the early-stage clinical trial showed the BNT162b1 vaccine produced some neutralizing antibodies, which researchers believe is necessary to build immunity to the virus.

“We’ve been committed to making the impossible possible by working tirelessly to develop and produce in record time a safe and effective vaccine to help bring an end to this global health crisis,” Dr. Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, said in a statement. “We made the early decision to begin clinical work and large-scale manufacturing at our own risk to ensure that product would be available immediately if our clinical trials prove successful and an Emergency Use Authorization is granted.”