Biotech ETFs Still Promising Despite Hydroxychloroquine Trial

There has been other positive news on the vaccine front, however. Oxford researchers said in a press release Tuesday that another drug, dexamethasone was found to reduce deaths in patients with severe COVID-19, such as those on ventilators or oxygen.

The World Health Organization said in a statement Tuesday that “the researchers shared initial insights about the results of the trial with WHO, and we are looking forward to the full data analysis in the coming days,” and that the WHO will continue to look further into the study.

In a briefing Wednesday, WHO officials cautioned that Dexamethasone use should be reserved for severe cases, and it should be avoided for prevention right now.

“Dexamethasone was shown to not have a beneficial effect for those with milder disease, who did not need respiratory support,” Tedros said. “We need more therapeutics that can be used to tackle COVID-19, including those with milder symptoms.”

“It’s exceptionally important that this drug is used under medical supervision,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergency program, said. “This is not for mild cases. This is not for prophylaxis.”

The results from the Oxford trial were “very significant,” but it was only one study, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s emergencies program, said Wednesday. “We have to see the real data, the full data.”

