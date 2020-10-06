While FAANG stocks make the headlines, they may not be driving the future of the internet.

In the upcoming webcast, Beyond FAANG: The Internet’s Next-Gen Companies, James Wang

Analyst, ARK Invest; Nicholas Grous, Analyst, ARK Invest; and Rebecca Burke, VP, National ETF Sales, Resolute Investment Managers, will narrate a provocative discussion on the future of the internet, what companies are poised to succeed, and how a portfolio of these innovators can help drive return and diversify your portfolio. Join us as we dig deep into what innovation really means, and why financial advisors should start thinking of “innovation” as an asset class worthy of its own allocation in a diversified global portfolio.

For example, investors can look to the ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEArca: ARKW), an actively managed ETF strategy that is focused on and expected to benefit from shifting the bases of technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, new and local services, such as companies that rely on or benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services, internet-based products and services, new payment methods, big data, the internet of things, and social distribution and media.

ARKW also features allocations to companies that are powered by the cloud, including electric vehicles, fintech, and streaming entertainment names, just to name a few. That structure could better position ARKW to capitalize on software as a service trends than some traditional rivals.

Additionally, while it has been an undoubtedly challenging and difficult time, with an increasing number of individuals continuing to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions and regulations, a number of companies have benefited from the transition. Businesses that focus on cybersecurity, communications, and project management have all seen an uptick.

