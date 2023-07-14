ETF AUM Issuer League: State Street, VanEck Lead | ETF Trends

In this week’s ETF Issuer League table, State Street and T. Rowe Price Investments stood out in their AUM tiers. State Street added a massive $7.7 billion over just the last week, leading the proverbial “Big Three” asset managers. Meanwhile, T. Rowe Price saw larger inflows than any other firm with less than $10 billion in total ETF AUM.
For State Street, the flows help solidify its new ETF AUM total of more than $1 trillion. Of course, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) delivered the overwhelming majority of the flows, adding $6.1 billion. That weekly inflow total helped to lift SPY’s YTD net flows to nearly $13 billion, marking the last week as one of the more successful ones on a flows basis for SPY. The ETF with the next largest inflows behind SPY, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), added just $399 million.
T. Rowe Price Investments, meanwhile, added $130 million over the last week to its $1.3 billion AUM ETF roster. Those inflows outpaced every other firm with less than $10 billion in AUM for the week. Franklin Templeton, with $12.8 billion in ETF AUM, saw the next largest inflows at $213 million by comparison. T. Rowe’s inflows arrived mostly via a duo of ETFs. The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) added $67 million, while the T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) added $35.3 million.
Elsewhere in the standings, VanEck led among firms with less than $100 billion in ETF AUM. VanEck added $846 million for the week, which lifted its total ETF AUM above $60 billion. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) drove most of those inflows, adding $355.8 million in that time. The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) added the second most with $184 million. Taken together, it represents another milestone in VanEck’s ETF year climbing up the table.
|Issuer
|AUM ($, mm)
|Net Flows ($, mm)
|BlackRock Financial Management
|$2,429,409.09
|$4,147.73
|Vanguard
|$2,158,504.55
|$2,450.14
|State Street
|$1,037,521.67
|$7,699.11
|Invesco
|$411,766.38
|$1,867.84
|Charles Schwab
|$297,211.35
|$536.73
|First Trust
|$144,090.68
|$327.72
|JPMorgan Chase
|$117,496.48
|$305.05
|Dimensional
|$95,866.53
|$707.43
|ProShares
|$68,307.50
|-$320.93
|World Gold Council
|$63,633.08
|-$177.46
|VanEck
|$61,136.50
|$846.93
|WisdomTree
|$58,658.98
|$345.35
|Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.
|$42,756.38
|$117.47
|Fidelity
|$37,047.57
|$118.36
|Rafferty Asset Management
|$32,817.08
|$669.44
|Goldman Sachs
|$30,119.38
|$122.64
|American Century Investments
|$27,229.98
|$270.94
|Pacer Advisors
|$25,572.97
|$175.07
|Allianz Investment Management LLC
|$22,214.56
|$17.17
|Northern Trust
|$21,011.82
|$29.55
|DWS
|$17,391.73
|$10.65
|ARK
|$15,413.10
|$288.49
|Innovator
|$14,383.36
|$74.87
|Franklin Templeton
|$12,828.86
|$212.99
|Capital Group
|$10,869.67
|$125.01
|SS&C
|$10,823.45
|-$9.21
|TIAA
|$8,262.08
|-$7.39
|WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
|$8,062.60
|$52.12
|CICC
|$7,980.79
|$49.63
|Victory Capital
|$7,634.23
|-$30.55
|Janus Henderson
|$7,511.99
|$75.81
|Abrdn Plc
|$7,213.58
|-$18.99
|BMO Financial Group
|$5,734.97
|$36.55
|Manulife
|$5,715.10
|$11.39
|Prudential
|$5,021.45
|-$32.83
|Exchange Traded Concepts
|$4,613.95
|-$21.66
|Amplify Investments
|$4,543.71
|-$9.20
|The Hartford
|$4,305.55
|$76.02
|New York Life
|$4,304.10
|$52.01
|Alpha Architect
|$4,296.87
|$17.47
|Tidal
|$3,864.06
|$94.24
|BNY Mellon
|$3,692.74
|-$70.40
|ETFMG
|$3,681.89
|-$2.85
|Marygold
|$3,474.98
|-$34.50
|Principal
|$2,616.64
|$5.17
|Deutsche Bank
|$2,478.79
|$0.00
|Simplify
|$2,146.80
|$14.92
|US Global Investors
|$2,090.36
|-$2.17
|Cambria
|$1,936.92
|$8.76
|Renaissance Health Service Corp.
|$1,877.68
|$64.15
|UBS
|$1,772.04
|-$0.72
|BondBloxx Investment Management LLC
|$1,725.29
|$6.99
|Aptus Capital Advisors
|$1,714.31
|-$23.50
|Main Management
|$1,684.37
|$8.24
|Power Corporation of Canada
|$1,614.47
|-$0.31
|Ameriprise Financial
|$1,561.53
|$50.12
|GraniteShares
|$1,424.43
|$7.63
|Vident
|$1,417.31
|$4.26
|Virtus Investment Partners
|$1,407.33
|$4.89
|Sprott
|$1,338.23
|-$3.95
|Barclays Capital
|$1,328.87
|$23.81
|Inspire Investing LLC
|$1,307.89
|$10.65
|T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|$1,293.47
|$129.72
|The Motley Fool
|$1,276.53
|$7.84
|Distillate Capital
|$1,172.01
|$19.08
|Rational Capital LLC
|$1,107.24
|-$5.07
|AdvisorShares
|$1,089.14
|$14.65
|Horizon Kinetics
|$1,070.96
|-$25.04
|Davis Advisers
|$971.26
|-$0.00
|Defiance ETFs
|$919.37
|$3.11
|Harbor
|$915.22
|$3.76
|Focus Financial Partners
|$885.88
|$0.00
|AXS Investments
|$820.87
|-$3.76
|Timothy Plan
|$757.46
|$1.53
|Equitable
|$743.62
|$17.17
|iM Global Partner US LLC
|$732.20
|-$0.04
|Redwood
|$729.12
|$6.37
|Roundhill Investments
|$664.02
|-$12.75
|Engine No. 1
|$630.36
|$5.17
|Howard Capital Management
|$624.88
|$2.35
|Day Hagan Asset Management
|$600.84
|$17.44
|Advisors Asset Management
|$593.34
|$23.82
|Doubleline ETF Adviser LP
|$545.19
|$13.24
|Tortoise
|$543.32
|$0.00
|Nationwide
|$512.99
|-$3.07
|Anfield Group
|$471.77
|-$2.54
|ClearShares LLC
|$462.01
|$0.00
|Aptus Holdings LLC
|$451.86
|$3.06
|Core Alternative Capital
|$407.21
|$1.38
|Liquid Strategies
|$399.84
|$1.26
|Morgan Stanley
|$384.44
|$17.76
|Envestnet
|$380.01
|$10.88
|Teucrium
|$366.60
|$8.00
|FCF Advisors
|$361.95
|-$3.01
|Wahed
|$329.66
|$3.22
|Neuberger Berman
|$312.55
|$0.03
|Adaptive Investments
|$309.29
|$5.17
|Retireful LLC
|$287.29
|$0.55
|Neos Investments LLC
|$273.41
|$34.60
|Oneascent Holdings LLC
|$260.52
|-$17.42
|Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/
|$240.60
|-$0.95
|Matthews International Capital Management
|$232.63
|$0.00
|AGF
|$222.39
|-$7.54
|Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co.
|$221.99
|$0.00
|Renaissance Capital
|$220.52
|$10.34
|Little Harbor Advisors
|$213.06
|$0.00
|WBI
|$207.37
|-$1.31
|Truemark Group
|$200.44
|-$1.10
|Impact Shares
|$197.50
|$0.00
|AmeriLife
|$194.41
|-$0.81
|Syntax
|$190.28
|$0.00
|Stf Management LP
|$187.24
|$0.56
|CI Financial
|$169.50
|$0.00
|Summit Global Investments, LLC
|$165.29
|$0.67
|Truist
|$163.85
|$0.00
|CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc.
|$163.16
|$0.00
|Volatility Shares LLC
|$159.99
|$3.82
|ORIX
|$152.63
|$0.00
|Kingsview Partners LLC
|$152.35
|$1.30
|Thrivent Financial for Lutherans
|$141.59
|$0.00
|SRN Advisors
|$135.02
|$0.00
|Rayliant
|$133.67
|-$0.16
|Intangible Capital
|$131.29
|-$0.00
|Humankind USA LLC
|$130.67
|$0.00
|Swan Global Investments
|$128.42
|$0.00
|Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC
|$126.86
|$0.00
|Paralel Technologies LLC
|$118.01
|$0.00
|Federated Hermes, Inc.
|$114.50
|$1.67
|Neil Azous Revocable Trust
|$111.74
|$0.00
|Soundwatch Capital LLC
|$109.16
|$0.00
|IronHorse Holdings
|$107.49
|$0.98
|Baird Financial Group
|$106.96
|$0.01
|Thor Trading Advisors LLC
|$104.44
|-$1.26
|Arrow Funds
|$99.51
|-$0.95
|Toews Corp.
|$95.36
|$1.10
|Absolute Investment Advisers LLC
|$95.21
|$0.00
|Mcivy Co. LLC
|$94.14
|$0.60
|Inverdale Capital Management LLC
|$83.49
|$2.61
|First Manhattan Co.
|$79.79
|$0.00
|Pettee Investors
|$78.28
|$0.96
|Natixis Global Asset Management
|$75.08
|$0.29
|Water Island Capital
|$74.85
|$6.63
|Beyond Investing
|$73.69
|$0.00
|Exponential ETFs
|$73.21
|$0.00
|Panagram Structured Asset Management, LLC
|$71.34
|$0.00
|SEI Investments
|$70.51
|-$0.01
|The Leuthold Group LLC
|$68.77
|$0.00
|Capital Impact Advisors
|$68.14
|$0.00
|Alexis Investment Partners LLC
|$67.60
|$0.00
|AB Holding
|$67.52
|$0.00
|Clockwise Capital LLC
|$66.15
|$0.00
|Cohanzick Management
|$64.66
|$0.00
|Zacks
|$61.18
|$13.03
|Q3 Asset Management Corp.
|$60.89
|$0.00
|Formidable Asset Management
|$58.12
|$0.00
|Logan Capital Management Inc.
|$54.07
|$0.00
|GeaSphere LLC
|$54.03
|$1.02
|ProcureAM
|$53.83
|$0.00
|Client First Investment Management LLC
|$53.00
|$0.00
|Ridgeline Research LLC
|$52.78
|$0.00
|Valkyrie Funds LLC
|$52.06
|$4.59
|Guinness Atkinson Asset Management
|$52.00
|$0.99
|2nd Vote Value Investments, Inc
|$49.49
|$0.00
|Cambiar Holdings
|$48.23
|-$0.00
|Alger
|$46.95
|$0.94
|Beacon Capital Management
|$45.97
|$8.84
|Hennessy Advisors
|$45.95
|$0.00
|Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC
|$41.77
|$0.00
|Acquirers Funds
|$40.33
|$0.00
|First Pacific Advisors LP
|$38.64
|$0.00
|Applied Finance Group
|$35.93
|$0.00
|Hull Investments LLC
|$35.11
|$0.00
|GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|$31.32
|$0.00
|Highland Capital Management
|$30.88
|$4.42
|Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC
|$30.65
|$0.00
|DoubleLine Capital LP
|$28.10
|$1.00
|Faith Investor Services, LLC
|$27.05
|$0.00
|Convergence Investment Partners, LLC
|$25.18
|$0.00
|Cultivar Capital, Inc.
|$25.11
|$0.00
|AlphaMark Advisors
|$25.01
|$0.00
|ASYMmetric ETFs
|$24.89
|$0.00
|Reflection Asset Management, LLC
|$24.68
|$0.00
|PMV Capital Advisers LLC
|$24.38
|$0.00
|Knights of Columbus
|$20.17
|$0.00
|Running Oak Capital LLC
|$20.13
|$0.65
|Alphatrai Funds, Inc.
|$19.89
|$0.00
|Point Bridge Capital
|$19.02
|$0.00
|Mairs & Power, Inc.
|$17.94
|$0.00
|Build Asset Management LLC
|$17.75
|$0.00
|Penserra Capital Management LLC
|$17.66
|$5.95
|Subversive Capital Advisor LLC
|$16.08
|$0.00
|Dawn Global Topco Ltd.
|$15.05
|$0.85
|WealthTrust Asset Management LLC
|$14.72
|$0.00
|Democracy Investment Management LLC
|$11.98
|-$0.00
|Changebridge Capital LLC
|$11.42
|$0.00
|Future Fund Advisors
|$11.26
|$0.39
|The BAD Investment Company
|$10.64
|$0.00
|Spear Advisors LLC
|$9.75
|$0.93
|Rcube SAS
|$8.61
|$0.00
|Advocate Capital Management LLC
|$8.42
|-$1.13
|Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC
|$7.94
|$0.00
|Tema Global Ltd.
|$7.65
|$0.00
|Digital Currency Group, Inc.
|$6.79
|$0.00
|Power Financial Corp.
|$6.49
|$0.00
|Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC
|$6.27
|-$4.36
|Lyrical Partners
|$6.23
|$0.00
|Groupe BPCE
|$5.41
|$0.00
|VegTech LLC
|$5.28
|$0.00
|Cboe
|$4.22
|$0.00
|Kelly Intelligence LLC
|$3.95
|$0.00
|V-Square Quantitative Management LLC
|$3.93
|$0.00
|Dynamic Shares LLC
|$3.76
|$0.00
|Jacob Asset Management
|$3.17
|$0.00
|Hypatia Capital Advisors LLC
|$2.66
|$0.00
|Element ETFs LLC
|$2.61
|$0.00
|Distribution Cognizant LLC
|$2.33
|$0.00
|Bitwise Asset Management, Inc.
|$2.22
|$0.00
|Emles Advisors LLC
|$2.01
|$0.00
|X-Square Capital
|$2.00
|$0.00
|Grizzle Investment Management LLC
|$1.28
|$0.00
|Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC
|$1.14
|$0.00
|Merk
|$1.12
|$0.00
|Convexityshares, LLC
|$1.09
|$0.00
|Eurazeo SA
|$1.02
|$0.26
|Parabla, LLC
|$0.84
|$0.00
|Inherent Wealth Fund LLC
|$0.76
|-$0.21
|Tradelegs LLC
|$0.55
|$0.00
|Sprott Asset Management
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Calamos Family Partners
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Driveadvisory LLC
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Emerging Global Advisors
|$0.00
|$2.50
