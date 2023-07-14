ETF AUM Issuer League: State Street, VanEck Lead | ETF Trends
ETF AUM Issuer League: State Street, VanEck Lead

In this week’s ETF Issuer League table, State Street and T. Rowe Price Investments stood out in their AUM tiers. State Street added a massive $7.7 billion over just the last week, leading the proverbial “Big Three” asset managers. Meanwhile, T. Rowe Price saw larger inflows than any other firm with less than $10 billion in total ETF AUM.

For State Street, the flows help solidify its new ETF AUM total of more than $1 trillion. Of course, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) delivered the overwhelming majority of the flows, adding $6.1 billion. That weekly inflow total helped to lift SPY’s YTD net flows to nearly $13 billion, marking the last week as one of the more successful ones on a flows basis for SPY. The ETF with the next largest inflows behind SPY, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), added just $399 million.

T. Rowe Price Investments, meanwhile, added $130 million over the last week to its $1.3 billion AUM ETF roster. Those inflows outpaced every other firm with less than $10 billion in AUM for the week. Franklin Templeton, with $12.8 billion in ETF AUM, saw the next largest inflows at $213 million by comparison. T. Rowe’s inflows arrived mostly via a duo of ETFs. The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) added $67 million, while the T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) added $35.3 million.

Elsewhere in the standings, VanEck led among firms with less than $100 billion in ETF AUM. VanEck added $846 million for the week, which lifted its total ETF AUM above $60 billion. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) drove most of those inflows, adding $355.8 million in that time. The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) added the second most with $184 million. Taken together, it represents another milestone in VanEck’s ETF year climbing up the table.

Issuer AUM ($, mm) Net Flows ($, mm)
BlackRock Financial Management $2,429,409.09 $4,147.73
Vanguard $2,158,504.55 $2,450.14
State Street $1,037,521.67 $7,699.11
Invesco $411,766.38 $1,867.84
Charles Schwab $297,211.35 $536.73
First Trust $144,090.68 $327.72
JPMorgan Chase $117,496.48 $305.05
Dimensional $95,866.53 $707.43
ProShares $68,307.50 -$320.93
World Gold Council $63,633.08 -$177.46
VanEck $61,136.50 $846.93
WisdomTree $58,658.98 $345.35
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. $42,756.38 $117.47
Fidelity $37,047.57 $118.36
Rafferty Asset Management $32,817.08 $669.44
Goldman Sachs $30,119.38 $122.64
American Century Investments $27,229.98 $270.94
Pacer Advisors $25,572.97 $175.07
Allianz Investment Management LLC $22,214.56 $17.17
Northern Trust $21,011.82 $29.55
DWS $17,391.73 $10.65
ARK $15,413.10 $288.49
Innovator $14,383.36 $74.87
Franklin Templeton $12,828.86 $212.99
Capital Group $10,869.67 $125.01
SS&C $10,823.45 -$9.21
TIAA $8,262.08 -$7.39
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. $8,062.60 $52.12
CICC $7,980.79 $49.63
Victory Capital $7,634.23 -$30.55
Janus Henderson $7,511.99 $75.81
Abrdn Plc $7,213.58 -$18.99
BMO Financial Group $5,734.97 $36.55
Manulife $5,715.10 $11.39
Prudential $5,021.45 -$32.83
Exchange Traded Concepts $4,613.95 -$21.66
Amplify Investments $4,543.71 -$9.20
The Hartford $4,305.55 $76.02
New York Life $4,304.10 $52.01
Alpha Architect $4,296.87 $17.47
Tidal $3,864.06 $94.24
BNY Mellon $3,692.74 -$70.40
ETFMG $3,681.89 -$2.85
Marygold $3,474.98 -$34.50
Principal $2,616.64 $5.17
Deutsche Bank $2,478.79 $0.00
Simplify $2,146.80 $14.92
US Global Investors $2,090.36 -$2.17
Cambria $1,936.92 $8.76
Renaissance Health Service Corp. $1,877.68 $64.15
UBS $1,772.04 -$0.72
BondBloxx Investment Management LLC $1,725.29 $6.99
Aptus Capital Advisors $1,714.31 -$23.50
Main Management $1,684.37 $8.24
Power Corporation of Canada $1,614.47 -$0.31
Ameriprise Financial $1,561.53 $50.12
GraniteShares $1,424.43 $7.63
Vident $1,417.31 $4.26
Virtus Investment Partners $1,407.33 $4.89
Sprott $1,338.23 -$3.95
Barclays Capital $1,328.87 $23.81
Inspire Investing LLC $1,307.89 $10.65
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $1,293.47 $129.72
The Motley Fool $1,276.53 $7.84
Distillate Capital $1,172.01 $19.08
Rational Capital LLC $1,107.24 -$5.07
AdvisorShares $1,089.14 $14.65
Horizon Kinetics $1,070.96 -$25.04
Davis Advisers $971.26 -$0.00
Defiance ETFs $919.37 $3.11
Harbor $915.22 $3.76
Focus Financial Partners $885.88 $0.00
AXS Investments $820.87 -$3.76
Timothy Plan $757.46 $1.53
Equitable $743.62 $17.17
iM Global Partner US LLC $732.20 -$0.04
Redwood $729.12 $6.37
Roundhill Investments $664.02 -$12.75
Engine No. 1 $630.36 $5.17
Howard Capital Management $624.88 $2.35
Day Hagan Asset Management $600.84 $17.44
Advisors Asset Management $593.34 $23.82
Doubleline ETF Adviser LP $545.19 $13.24
Tortoise $543.32 $0.00
Nationwide $512.99 -$3.07
Anfield Group $471.77 -$2.54
ClearShares LLC $462.01 $0.00
Aptus Holdings LLC $451.86 $3.06
Core Alternative Capital $407.21 $1.38
Liquid Strategies $399.84 $1.26
Morgan Stanley $384.44 $17.76
Envestnet $380.01 $10.88
Teucrium $366.60 $8.00
FCF Advisors $361.95 -$3.01
Wahed $329.66 $3.22
Neuberger Berman $312.55 $0.03
Adaptive Investments $309.29 $5.17
Retireful LLC $287.29 $0.55
Neos Investments LLC $273.41 $34.60
Oneascent Holdings LLC $260.52 -$17.42
Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/ $240.60 -$0.95
Matthews International Capital Management $232.63 $0.00
AGF $222.39 -$7.54
Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co. $221.99 $0.00
Renaissance Capital $220.52 $10.34
Little Harbor Advisors $213.06 $0.00
WBI $207.37 -$1.31
Truemark Group $200.44 -$1.10
Impact Shares $197.50 $0.00
AmeriLife $194.41 -$0.81
Syntax $190.28 $0.00
Stf Management LP $187.24 $0.56
CI Financial $169.50 $0.00
Summit Global Investments, LLC $165.29 $0.67
Truist $163.85 $0.00
CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc. $163.16 $0.00
Volatility Shares LLC $159.99 $3.82
ORIX $152.63 $0.00
Kingsview Partners LLC $152.35 $1.30
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans $141.59 $0.00
SRN Advisors $135.02 $0.00
Rayliant $133.67 -$0.16
Intangible Capital $131.29 -$0.00
Humankind USA LLC $130.67 $0.00
Swan Global Investments $128.42 $0.00
Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC $126.86 $0.00
Paralel Technologies LLC $118.01 $0.00
Federated Hermes, Inc. $114.50 $1.67
Neil Azous Revocable Trust $111.74 $0.00
Soundwatch Capital LLC $109.16 $0.00
IronHorse Holdings $107.49 $0.98
Baird Financial Group $106.96 $0.01
Thor Trading Advisors LLC $104.44 -$1.26
Arrow Funds $99.51 -$0.95
Toews Corp. $95.36 $1.10
Absolute Investment Advisers LLC $95.21 $0.00
Mcivy Co. LLC $94.14 $0.60
Inverdale Capital Management LLC $83.49 $2.61
First Manhattan Co. $79.79 $0.00
Pettee Investors $78.28 $0.96
Natixis Global Asset Management $75.08 $0.29
Water Island Capital $74.85 $6.63
Beyond Investing $73.69 $0.00
Exponential ETFs $73.21 $0.00
Panagram Structured Asset Management, LLC $71.34 $0.00
SEI Investments $70.51 -$0.01
The Leuthold Group LLC $68.77 $0.00
Capital Impact Advisors $68.14 $0.00
Alexis Investment Partners LLC $67.60 $0.00
AB Holding $67.52 $0.00
Clockwise Capital LLC $66.15 $0.00
Cohanzick Management $64.66 $0.00
Zacks $61.18 $13.03
Q3 Asset Management Corp. $60.89 $0.00
Formidable Asset Management $58.12 $0.00
Logan Capital Management Inc. $54.07 $0.00
GeaSphere LLC $54.03 $1.02
ProcureAM $53.83 $0.00
Client First Investment Management LLC $53.00 $0.00
Ridgeline Research LLC $52.78 $0.00
Valkyrie Funds LLC $52.06 $4.59
Guinness Atkinson Asset Management $52.00 $0.99
2nd Vote Value Investments, Inc $49.49 $0.00
Cambiar Holdings $48.23 -$0.00
Alger $46.95 $0.94
Beacon Capital Management $45.97 $8.84
Hennessy Advisors $45.95 $0.00
Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC $41.77 $0.00
Acquirers Funds $40.33 $0.00
First Pacific Advisors LP $38.64 $0.00
Applied Finance Group $35.93 $0.00
Hull Investments LLC $35.11 $0.00
GAMCO Investors, Inc. $31.32 $0.00
Highland Capital Management $30.88 $4.42
Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC $30.65 $0.00
DoubleLine Capital LP $28.10 $1.00
Faith Investor Services, LLC $27.05 $0.00
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC $25.18 $0.00
Cultivar Capital, Inc. $25.11 $0.00
AlphaMark Advisors $25.01 $0.00
ASYMmetric ETFs $24.89 $0.00
Reflection Asset Management, LLC $24.68 $0.00
PMV Capital Advisers LLC $24.38 $0.00
Knights of Columbus $20.17 $0.00
Running Oak Capital LLC $20.13 $0.65
Alphatrai Funds, Inc. $19.89 $0.00
Point Bridge Capital $19.02 $0.00
Mairs & Power, Inc. $17.94 $0.00
Build Asset Management LLC $17.75 $0.00
Penserra Capital Management LLC $17.66 $5.95
Subversive Capital Advisor LLC $16.08 $0.00
Dawn Global Topco Ltd. $15.05 $0.85
WealthTrust Asset Management LLC $14.72 $0.00
Democracy Investment Management LLC $11.98 -$0.00
Changebridge Capital LLC $11.42 $0.00
Future Fund Advisors $11.26 $0.39
The BAD Investment Company $10.64 $0.00
Spear Advisors LLC $9.75 $0.93
Rcube SAS $8.61 $0.00
Advocate Capital Management LLC $8.42 -$1.13
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC $7.94 $0.00
Tema Global Ltd. $7.65 $0.00
Digital Currency Group, Inc. $6.79 $0.00
Power Financial Corp. $6.49 $0.00
Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC $6.27 -$4.36
Lyrical Partners $6.23 $0.00
Groupe BPCE $5.41 $0.00
VegTech LLC $5.28 $0.00
Cboe $4.22 $0.00
Kelly Intelligence LLC $3.95 $0.00
V-Square Quantitative Management LLC $3.93 $0.00
Dynamic Shares LLC $3.76 $0.00
Jacob Asset Management $3.17 $0.00
Hypatia Capital Advisors LLC $2.66 $0.00
Element ETFs LLC $2.61 $0.00
Distribution Cognizant LLC $2.33 $0.00
Bitwise Asset Management, Inc. $2.22 $0.00
Emles Advisors LLC $2.01 $0.00
X-Square Capital $2.00 $0.00
Grizzle Investment Management LLC $1.28 $0.00
Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC $1.14 $0.00
Merk $1.12 $0.00
Convexityshares, LLC $1.09 $0.00
Eurazeo SA $1.02 $0.26
Parabla, LLC $0.84 $0.00
Inherent Wealth Fund LLC $0.76 -$0.21
Tradelegs LLC $0.55 $0.00
Sprott Asset Management $0.00 $0.00
Calamos Family Partners $0.00 $0.00
Driveadvisory LLC $0.00 $0.00
Emerging Global Advisors $0.00 $2.50


For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Beyond Basic Beta Channel.

