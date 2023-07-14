ETF AUM Issuer League: State Street, VanEck Lead | ETF Trends

In this week’s ETF Issuer League table, State Street and T. Rowe Price Investments stood out in their AUM tiers. State Street added a massive $7.7 billion over just the last week, leading the proverbial “Big Three” asset managers. Meanwhile, T. Rowe Price saw larger inflows than any other firm with less than $10 billion in total ETF AUM.

For State Street, the flows help solidify its new ETF AUM total of more than $1 trillion. Of course, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) delivered the overwhelming majority of the flows, adding $6.1 billion. That weekly inflow total helped to lift SPY’s YTD net flows to nearly $13 billion, marking the last week as one of the more successful ones on a flows basis for SPY. The ETF with the next largest inflows behind SPY, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), added just $399 million.

T. Rowe Price Investments, meanwhile, added $130 million over the last week to its $1.3 billion AUM ETF roster. Those inflows outpaced every other firm with less than $10 billion in AUM for the week. Franklin Templeton, with $12.8 billion in ETF AUM, saw the next largest inflows at $213 million by comparison. T. Rowe’s inflows arrived mostly via a duo of ETFs. The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) added $67 million, while the T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) added $35.3 million.

Elsewhere in the standings, VanEck led among firms with less than $100 billion in ETF AUM. VanEck added $846 million for the week, which lifted its total ETF AUM above $60 billion. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) drove most of those inflows, adding $355.8 million in that time. The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) added the second most with $184 million. Taken together, it represents another milestone in VanEck’s ETF year climbing up the table.



