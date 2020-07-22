Bank ETFs Close Lower Amid Plans To Keep Staff Virtual

While stocks and indexes finished mixed on Wednesday, the banking sector largely sold off, following a banner day on Tuesday, where Wells Fargo’s management shift prompted a surge in bank stocks. Despite the rally yesterday, however, it doesn’t appear that the majority of banking staff will be returning to Wall Street any time soon.

With the coronavirus numbers continuing to expand on a daily basis, the message from major money center banks with large trading operations, such as Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Bank of America, which have all reported earnings this week, is that they will maintain are large virtual staff for the time being.

JPMorgan said 80% of employees were still working from home, while Bank of America said over 85% of their staff remained virtual. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley and Bank of New York said an incredible 90-95% were still working from home due to health concerns and a testament to how successful the virtual work has become.

“We’ve been now at 90% of the folks working from home for a while now, and the plant continues to hold up quite well,” said Jonathan M. Pruzan, Morgan Stanley’s chief financial officer.

Bank of New York Mellon echoed the sentiment: “Our operating platforms and infrastructures are supporting the current market working model well with record volumes in certain areas,” CEO Thomas P. Gibbons said.

At least one bank is concentrating efforts to return traders and staff to the office: Goldman Sachs. Only Goldman Sachs seems to have an aggressive approach to in-office reinstitution of its traders globally.