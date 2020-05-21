AstraZeneca Joins Coronavirus Vaccine Race, Great For Biotech ETFs

With the race to find a vaccine for the coronavirus, now drugmaker AstraZeneca is the latest to receive funding to generate a panacea.

AstraZeneca was awarded over $1 billion from the U.S. Health Department’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to formulate a coronavirus vaccine from the University of Oxford.

The British-Swedish drugmaker has committed to initially provide a minimum of 400 million doses of the vaccine and established total manufacturing capacity to generate 1 billion doses, with first deliveries set to arrive this September.

The drugmaker’s coronavirus vaccine development program includes a phase three clinical trial with 30,000 participants as well as a pediatric trial.

“We will start getting substantial doses by September-October, and I would say about 30% of our deliveries will take place starting in September-October and the balance will arrive by December or January so a very short timeline if you will. Lots and lots of people will be able to be vaccinated before the end of the year,” Pascal Soriot, the drugmaker’s CEO told CNN’s Julia Chatterley on “First Move.”

While the coronavirus has now infected over 5 million people worldwide, killing more than 332,000, including nearly 100,000 in the United States alone, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there is now evidence that the pandemic causes problems in children as well.

According to the CDC , “Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. We do not yet know what causes MIS-C. However, we know that many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 , or had been around someone with COVID-19. MIS-C can be serious, even deadly, but most children who were diagnosed with this condition have gotten better with medical care.”

The CDC is still discovering information about MIS-C and how it affects children, so it doesn’t understand yet why some children have gotten sick with MIS-C and others have not.

On Sunday, the British government also announced it was injecting 65.5 million pounds ($79 million) in new funding toward the development of the Covid-19 vaccine.