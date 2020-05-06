“[Gold] also does well during periods of inflation but also deflation, and there’s absolutely no question about it that there has been a ton of money created over the last few weeks. And when you look at the stock market over the last few weeks the stock market has gotten cocky. It’s been brushing off bad news and it just continues to move higher and higher. And I think we’re at the point right now where stocks have gotten way ahead of themselves, and the stock market does not reflect what’s happening in the economy. So I do think that double-digit unemployment is going to be the norm for quite a while. And because of that, I think the safety trade is going to be valid over the course of the next several months. It’s going to be good news for the GLD holders,” said Tepper.