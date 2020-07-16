Amazon Rallies Amid Improved Worker Safety Measures

With recent concerns over its health practices and protections for workers, Amazon will start screening some warehouse employees for coronavirus symptoms as they head into work, improving efforts aimed at strengthening coronavirus safety measures at the company’s facilities.

“Beginning this week we’re introducing a symptom screen at our entrances in accordance with guidance from local authorities,” said a notice the company sent to workers states. “Moving forward, when you arrive for your shift you will read signs listing potential Covid-19 symptoms as you enter the building.”

If workers don’t report any coronavirus symptoms, staff will scan their badge, undergo a temperature check, and enter the building as normal, the notice said.

However, if workers express that they are experiencing symptoms of the virus, they ’ll be asked to “return home out of caution and receive a Covid-19 test,” according to one notice sent to Michigan workers.

Amazon has altered a number of warehouse regulations to increase worker safety, offering additional benefits to workers who are on sick leave as well as create a relief fund for delivery contractors. Just recently, however, workers at Worldwide Flight Services, which serve the Amazon’ Airfreight network and other carriers, explained that they are still bereft of many of the benefits provided to warehouse and delivery employees.

“These workers are vital,” said Cathy Morrow Roberson, founder of consulting firm Logistic Trends & Insights. “It’s like the connective tissue for your body, except they’re the connection between the airplane and the warehouse. Without them, packages would just be sitting in these facilities.”

Amazon spokeswoman Kate Kudrna said the company’s “first priority” is the health and safety of workers involved in its operations, adding that Amazon has provided WFS with face masks during the pandemic.

“All of our airline delivery providers must comply with the Amazon Supplier Code of Conduct and Federal Aviation Administration Regulations,” Kudrna said in a statement. “We take seriously any allegation that a delivery provider is not meeting those requirements and expectations, and review accordingly.”