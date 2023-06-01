AllianzIM Launches June Buffered ETFs

Allianz Investment Management launched its latest series of Buffered ETFs. The June Buffered ETFs series includes two 12-month outcome period ETFs: AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (NYSE Arca: JUNT) and the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSE Arca: JUNW) .

Investors are struggling to navigate today’s volatile markets. AllianzIM Buffered ETFs can help investors balance the risk and reward of investing in equity markets. The ETFs offer a downside Buffer of 10% or 20% against market drops, while allowing investors the opportunity to participate in the upside potential of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust up to a stated Cap.

“We continue to see advisors focus on downside protection with their equity exposure,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi. “The more easy to use, tax efficient ETF offerings for them to choose from, the better.”

Ticker Reference Asset Buffer Cap Outcome Period Start Date Outcome Period End Date JUNT AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust 10% Gross / 9.26% Net 19.73% Gross / 18.99% Net June 1, 2023 May 31, 2024 JUNW AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust 20% Gross / 19.26% Net 13.27% Gross / 12.53% Net June 1, 2023 May 31, 2024

Offering Downside Mitigation

“As market volatility and economic uncertainty persist in 2023, our research shows that investors want a reliable strategy that can offer downside mitigation against a potential bear market while still providing growth opportunities,” said Johan Grahn, head ETF market strategist at AllianzIM. “We believe our Buffered ETFs provide just that: a unique balance between risk mitigation and growth appreciation in the equity markets.”

Offered at an expense ratio of 74 basis points, AllianzIM’s Buffered ETFs are offered with six- and 12-month Outcome Periods. The 12-month Outcome Period of the June ETF series will be June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024. Each Outcome Period reflects a new stated Cap in proportion with prevailing market conditions. This allows investors to stay invested with a level of risk mitigation.

“At AllianzIM, we believe investors should have the tools to navigate and invest in any market environment,” added Brian Muench, president of AllianzIM. “The introduction of this latest series of ETFs showcases our commitment to helping investors achieve their long-term financial goals with innovative investment solutions.”