Alerian S-Network Global Indexes Makes Changes to Index Series

Alerian S-Network Global Indexes has announced that it has made changes to its Alerian Index Series following its March 2022 quarterly review.

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) will be added to the Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA), the Alerian US Midstream Energy Index (AMUS), the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI), the Alerian Midstream Energy Corporation Index (AMCC), and the Alerian Energy Infrastructure Capital Strength Select Index (AMCS)

Meanwhile, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) will be dropped from the Alerian MLP Index (AMZ) and the Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (AMZE).

Finally, Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) will be added to the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI) and the Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index (ANGI).

The full constituent additions to and deletions from the specified Indexes resulting from the March reconstitutions and rebalancings can be found here.

All changes will be implemented at the close of trading on Friday, March 18, for the market to open on Monday, March 21. Each index will be rebalanced in accordance with its existing methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from an index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian S-Network Global Indexes on the investment merits of the respective securities.

