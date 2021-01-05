Aerospace ETFs Gain Amid Amazon Purchase Of Boeing Jets

On Tuesday, Boeing shares surged and aerospace ETFs gained amid news that Amazon (AMZN) said it’s purchasing 11 used Boeing 767-300 jets from Delta and WestJet. The move happens as airlines struggle to reduce their fleets, in an attempt to mitigate lower demand due to the coronavirus. Amazon and related consumer ETFs gained slightly amid the news as well.

Amazon continues to strive for quicker delivery times, as the pandemic has fueled demand for online orders. Quarantined shoppers who are unable to visit brick-and-mortar facilities are looking to purchase essential and nonessential goods with expedient delivery.

The company has been gradually growing its fleet of planes focused to its Amazon Air cargo operations through leasing agreements, but Tuesday’s announcement is its first-ever direct aircraft purchase, Amazon said.

“Having a mix of both leased and owned aircraft in our growing fleet allows us to better manage our operations, which, in turn, helps us to keep pace with meeting our customer promises,” Sarah Rhoads, vice president of Amazon Global Air, said in a statement.