T. Rowe Launches 5 Active Transparent ETFs | ETF Trends

In the latest addition to the burgeoning ETF landscape, T. Rowe Price has launched five new active transparent ETFs. The new strategies focus on equities with a variety of investment factors applied, including growth, value, and mid-cap approaches. Their arrival joins a notable suite of existing ETFs and helps the shop offer a greater diversity of options.

Five Active Transparent ETFs Arrive

The new ETFs include:

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF)

The T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (TGRT)

The T. Rowe Price International ETF (TOUS)

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL)

The T. Rowe Price Value ETF (TVAL)

The five also mark the debut of fully transparent active equity ETFs from T. Rowe Price.

The strategies offer investors building blocks to help construct an overall equity portfolio at T. Rowe Price The funds arrive as distinct strategies compared to existing ETFs already available from the shop, as well.

TCAF can tout its manager David Giroux, CFA, who serves as head of investment strategy and CIO for T. Rowe Price Investment Management (TRPIM). Giroux also manages the U.S. Capital Appreciation Strategy. Meanwhile, vice president and manager Jodi Love serves as lead portfolio manager of the four other ETFs.

The firm’s first suite of active ETFs launched back in August 2020. That means that those first strategies will hit their three-year mark in just a few weeks. The firm’s roster now includes five-semi transparent equity ETFs, five transparent equity ETFs, and five transparent fixed income ETFs. ETFs, of course, add tax benefits and significant investing flexibility, while active strategies themselves have grown significantly this year.

The firm’s addition of five new active transparent ETFs can offer some helpful diversity to investors’ options. For those investors on the lookout for new options, T. Rowe’s new roster additions may merit a look.

