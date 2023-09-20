A Growing Dividend Can Add Up

white paper T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Fund portfolio manager Thomas Huber wrote the followingon dividends.

Don’t overlook the long-term appeal of a rising dividend.

Key Insights

The stock market’s strong returns made dividends an afterthought in the first half of the year.

Dividend growers have outperformed in down and flat markets. They also captured a good portion of the upside in all but the hottest markets.

Sticking with a dividend growth strategy over a longer period may help to compound returns.

The dividends that some companies pay to shareholders were an afterthought in the first half of 2023. Dividend payers in the S&P 500 gained about 12%, while non-dividend payers rallied 37%.¹

But an emphasis on high dividend growth can still help investors to tap the power of compounding returns, especially over longer time horizons. And relative weakness in high-quality dividend growers so far this year may create opportunities.

More Than Just Income: A Virtuous Circle of Growth