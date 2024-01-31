Exchange: T. Rowe Price’s Veiel to Join “Beyond the Magnificent Seven” Panel

One of the biggest equities questions that has followed from 2023 into 2024 is: Where should investors allocate beyond the Magnificent Seven? Those seven firms had an outsized role in the S&P 500’s growth last year, but with that success comes concentration risk. Indeed, should rate cuts arrive, it’s reasonable to expect that some areas may benefit more than others.

Such a big but key topic merits some serious discussion. Curious investors and advisors, then, should pay closer attention to the upcoming ETF Exchange conference in Miami, Florida. The four-day conference, running from February 11th to February 14th, includes a panel discussion on the topic titled “Good Bones: Equity Allocation Beyond the Magnificent Seven.”

The panel discussion, moderated by Freedom Investment Management CIO Ben Lavine, will include Eric Veiel, Head of Global Investments, CIO at T. Rowe Price, and Alex Zweber, Managing Director – Investment Strategy at Parametric. The discussion will see Veiel and Zweber comment on various other approaches, from dividends and options overlays to quality and momentum. Gearing towards helping advisors, the duo will share their expertise on this key subject.

“I’m looking forward to the conference and our panel discussion about such a timely topic. The goal of our panel is to give advisors some actionable insights they can implement to help their clients better navigate this market environment,” said Mr. Veiel.

Eric Veiel joined T. Rowe Price in 2005, having begun his investing career as a sell-side equity analyst. Prior to his role as CIO, head of Global Investments at T. Rowe Price, Veiel served as co-director of Equity Research for North America and co-portfolio manager of U.S Equity Structured Research Strategy. He also worked as head of U.S. Equity and head of Global Equity before taking on his current role.

T. Rowe Price’s active ETF suite includes strategies that can help diversify away from the Magnificent Seven by considering some of those factors above. For example, a strategy like the T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) has little to no exposure to the Magnificent Seven. Increasing an investor’s portfolio exposure to small-cap equities may bode well if small-caps become more in favor after being out of the limelight for so long. Following a strong year for active in 2023, turning to active strategies, in general, can be a way for some investors to address concentration risk in 2024.

