3 Active ETFs Sending Buy Signals Right Now | ETF Trends

On the lookout for some new ETFs? Active ETFs had a great year in 2023 and are off to a hot start in 2024. The question, then, is how to choose from a growing list of strategies. One powerful heuristic for assessing ETFs — tech analysis — can help. Looking at which ETFs are sending buy signals can provide helpful data points in an ETF pros/cons list.

In this case, tech analysis involves comparing an ETF’s price to its simple moving averages (SMA). When an ETF’s price rises above either its 50- or 200-day SMAs, that means the relevant ETFs are sending buy signals, indicating momentum. As an indicator, it does not provide total or perfect information. However, it can be a helpful marker of which strategies are on somewhat of an upswing.

Starting off, one may want to consider TDVG. The active ETF’s price of $36.93 per YCharts sat well above its SMAs as of February 27. The strategy may appeal to investors looking for an ETF that assesses deeper factors than a standard index tracking fund does.

TDVG’s active managers consider dividend yields, for example, as well as other balance sheet and growth type attributes in its approach. For a 50 basis point (bps) fee, TDVG may be one to watch, having returned 18.6% over one year.

Looking to add income? Among ETFs sending buy signals, TEQI offers both an active approach and an income focus. With its price hitting $37.69 as of February 27, it too has seen its price rise above its SMAs. The strategy looks for global large-cap firms whose managers believe they are undervalued based on factors like P/E ratio. TEQI has returned 10.8% over the last year as it seeks to offer dividend income for a 54 bps fee.

Finally, among ETFs sending buy signals, TGRW offers a very growth-oriented approach. The active ETF’s price hit $33.61 as of February 27. For a 52 bps fee, the fund seeks global firms with growthier traits like earnings growth, capacity to expand during uncertain conditions, and more. With its price above its SMAs, and returning 51.8% over the last year, it can appeal to curious investors.

