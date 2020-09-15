Is the Fed’s ETF Work Done?

As a matter of course, I’m used to examining flows into ETFs to get some insight into investor sentiment. It’s a far from perfect proxy. After all, when we say “XYZ fund had $1 million in flows” we’re not saying “Bob and Alice bought $1 million! Sentiment!” What we’re saying is that there was enough of a disconnect between the price Bob and Alice were willing to pay and the fair value of XYZ for an Authorized Participant to go through the hassle of making new ETF shares: buying up underlying securities, turning them into the issuer, and getting new shares to sell. That’s the mechanics.

Still, as low-frequency data goes, I think it’s useful (as high-frequency data, say, daily, it can be full of noise, which is why I will shout from the rooftops not to use flows as “signal” until I’m blue in the face.)

So what do flows tell us? Here’s the chart of Year-to-Date and Quarter-to-Date flows.

On the surface we can glean a few quick things here: First, the overall flows of $284 million are stellar. We’re basically on track to meet or beat the best year ever for ETF flows ($452 million in 2017). But that really just tells us what we already know: in times of volatility, people ditch their underperforming traditional active mutual funds and buy low-cost ETFs when they decide to re-enter the market. It’s happened in every downturn since the dotcom bubble burst.

Perhaps more interesting is the mix here: Investors strongly favored domestic equities until quite recently, when they reallocated strongly into international equities. Commodities have remained strong all year, driven primarily by $37 billion in new money going into Gold ETFs, and another $8 billion into oil.

But by far the most interesting spin is how investors have strongly favored fixed income, and that trend has continued nearly unabated month after month. But this ain’t advisors building bond ladders, it’s much more interesting than that: