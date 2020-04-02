The 2019 ETF.Com Awards Winners Are …

Easily one of the most anticipated events of the ETF Calendar, the ETF.com Awards Winners recognizes excellence throughout the ETF ecosystem. Over the years, awards have gone to some of the most groundbreaking innovations and innovators in financial services, and this year is no different, from (finally!) recognizing the incredible contributions of legend Reggie Browne of GTS, to highlighting the great work of folks like Innovator Capital, Alpha Architect and Ark. Be sure to check out the full write-up at ETF.com.

This years winners:

Lifetime Achievement Award – 2019: Reggie Browne

Best New ETF — 2019: iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)

Best New U.S. Equity ETF – 2019: iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)

Best New ESG ETF – 2019: iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)

ETF Of The Year – 2019: Vanguard Total International Bond Index (BNDX)

Most Innovative New ETF – 2019: Direxion MSCI USA Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF (RWCD)

Best New International/Global Equity ETF – 2019: Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (FRDM)

Best New U.S. Fixed Income ETF – 2019: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL)

Best New International/Global Fixed Income ETF – 2019: SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK)

Best New Commodity ETF – 2019: iPath Series B Carbon ETN (GRN)

Best New Alternatives ETF – 2019: RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR)

Best New Asset Allocation ETF – 2019: Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (ROMO)

Best New Smart Beta or Factor ETF – 2019: GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT)

Best New Active ETF – 2019: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)

Thematic ETF Of The Year – 2019: Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)

People’s Choice – 2019: ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV)

ETF Hidden Gem – 2019: VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (GRNB)

Best New ETF Ticker – 2019: Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NERD)

ETF Issuer Of The Year – 2019: Innovator ETFs

New ETF Issuer Of The Year – 2019: Tidal ETF Services (SoFi)

Most Innovative ETF Issuer – 2019: ARK

Index Provider Of The Year – 2019: Solactive

Index of the Year – 2019: Life + Liberty Freedom 100 Emerging Markets Index

ETF Liquidity Provider of the Year – 2019: Jane Street

ETF Custodian of the Year – 2019: U.S. Bank