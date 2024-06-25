YieldMax Provides New Airbnb Options Strategy ETF | ETF Trends

On Tuesday, YieldMax added to its growing roster of options strategy funds with the launch of the YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (ABNY).

ABNY seeks to give investors access to current income and exposure to the common stock share price for Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB). The fund is actively managed and has a net expense ratio of 0.99%.

To provide access to Airbnb’s stock price, ABNY uses a synthetic covered call strategy to gain indirect exposure. Additionally, the fund benefits from current income accumulated through the call strategy. However, the options contracts do lead to a limit on ABNY’s participation in potential gains from ABNB’s share price returns.

Through the fund’s synthetic covered call strategy, ABNY buys and sells a variety of call and put option contracts. These include both standardized exchange traded and FLEX options, based on the value of ABNB price returns. Notably, YieldMax adds that the fund does not directly invest in ABNB, and fund shareholders are not entitled to any ABNB dividends.

ABNY aims to preserve synthetic long exposure to ABNB through the use of call options. This can allow the fund to participate in the value changes of ABNB’s stock price.

Additionally, the fund can generate monthly distributions through the use of call writing. ABNY also employs short-term U.S. Treasuries as collateral, which also provide additional income.

Seasonal Benefits

The fund is coming online amid a busy summer travel season, which may prove to be beneficial for investors seeking to capitalize on Airbnb call options strategies. However, as with many single-issuer options strategies, investing in a fund like ABNY carries a degree of volatility risk.

YieldMax is rapidly emerging as an established fund provider for targeted option income strategy funds. The largest YieldMax ETF, the YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY), has over $747 million in assets under management.

