YieldMax Launches BIGY ETF for Large-Cap Income | ETF Trends

On Thursday, YieldMax ETFs unveiled the YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF (BIGY).

This fund is an actively managed ETF with a net expense ratio of 0.99%. BIGY’s goal is twofold, seeking to offer both income and a smaller focus on capital appreciation.

The investment strategy for BIGY first focuses on selecting the “Big 50 Companies” for its portfolio. These are large cap U.S. companies that possess enough liquidity work with the fund’s options strategies

In terms of portfolio weight, BIGY’s portfolio is generally weighed based on market caps. Additionally, price level and implied volatility will be kept in consideration when choosing companies.

Providing Income Through Options

Once the Big 50 Companies have been selected, BIGY can then utilize options to accrue yield. Options may be written on any and all of the underlying securities within BIGY.

BIGY’s sub-advisor, ZEGA Financial, may choose to use a combination of options strategies, should they offer the best potential yield for the fund. In terms of yield, BIGY holds an annual target income level of 12%.

Notably, the fund also intends to hold cash, short-term U.S. Treasuries, or both. Cash and U.S. Treasuries can simultaneously supplant income while providing collateral for the options strategies.

As a whole, BIGY offers investors an opportunity to cash in on dynamic yield through a large-cap options strategy. This options strategy comes with the secondary benefit of capital appreciation through a large-cap portfolio.

With the Federal Reserve sitting in the midst of a rate-cutting cycle, opting for an equity income strategy can make a great deal of sense. Large-caps can be especially well-positioned to build value through lower borrowing costs.

YieldMax has proven experience in producing strong results through options-based strategies. For example, the YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) has a 30-day SEC yield of 67.35%, as of October 31st, 2024.

